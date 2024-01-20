Save up to $162 on the budget-friendly stylus-powered Galaxy Tab S6 Lite though this deal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
You are a deal hunter on the hunt for a new budget-friendly tablet with decent specs? We have good news for you, then. Amazon is currently offering the 64GB variant of the awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at a huge 43% discount, allowing you to score incredible savings of $150 if you pull the trigger on this deal. In case you think 64GB won't be enough for all of your photos, you can get the 128GB version, which is sweetly discounted by $162 on Amazon as well.

With a Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood complemented by 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still delivers good mid-range performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos like a breeze. Moreover, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you'll have plenty of free space as you can expand the available storage capacity with a memory card.

On top of that, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the included S Pen to take notes faster and even as a paintbrush during your chill-out time. Furthermore, you are scoring extra savings, since you won't have to buy a stylus separately.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is a pretty capable slate. Furthermore, it's an awesome bargain for money with that sweet discount on Amazon. However, this sweet price cut won't stay there forever. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act quickly! Tap on one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a heavily reduced price now while you still can!

