Highly-rated Galaxy Tab A9+ becomes a top choice for budget-conscious users at 26% off
While Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are insanely powerful and worth getting, they aren't easy on the pocket. If you're in the market for a capable and affordable tablet, we believe you'll be pleased to learn that the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ is now even more accessible.
Powered by a Snapdragon 695 and 8GB of RAM, our friend here delivers smooth performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without breaking a sweat. And in case you need more storage space, it boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card. Additionally, the 11.0-inch LCD display on board supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making the tablet feel snappy.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab A9+ may be on the budget side, but it offers decent performance, allowing you to run demanding games as long as they are not at their highest graphics settings. What's more, it delivers a good viewing experience, making it a top pick if you're in the market for an entertainment device that doesn't break the bank. It's great value for money at just under $200, so we encourage you to act fast and snag one for less today!
Amazon is offering a lovely 26% discount on this handsome fella, allowing you to score the 128GB version for less than $200. You'll save $71, which might not seem like much, but it's a pretty sweet deal considering the affordability of this device.
Speaking of the screen, it delivers a pleasant watching experience for the price, boasting a sharp 1920x1200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio. Adding to the experience are the four loud stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
