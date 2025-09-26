Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 6d ago

This is pure click bait. The Xiaomi is a better phone than the iPhone 17 pro max and it is able to stand on its own I agree it shouldn't have copied the name scheming but you conveniently ignored the fact that the camera island is an update from their 2021 mi 11 ultra. Shame on you.

Like
13
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 6d ago

Since when is the old Poco/Redmi design so popular with the PA team? ...lolz

Like
8
Reactions
All
Quote
Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

How on earth do you think that Xiaomi copied the iPhone 17?


How fast do you think developing a new phone is possible? The name is easy to change. The design maybe takes one to two years. From idea to finished product.


You might have to update your article and get things right. IPhone 17 is a blatant copy of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.... Not the other way around.

Like
12
Reactions
All
Quote
Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

Actually, hardware-wise, it is Apple that copied Xiaomi. You don't believe me, just check Xiaomi 11 Ultra from 2021 or Xiaomi's Pocophone series. Xiaomi had the "plateau" long before Apple.

Like
10
Reactions
All
Quote
panrt321
panrt321
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

But only who copy is Apple 🤣

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago
"Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me"

I mean once again who was the first to call out the COPY ? #Just Saying

Who were the blind android fan girls that were denying? ? #Just Saying

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

If Apple copying the Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra didn't bother you, then the opposite shouldn't either.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
JCDK1984
JCDK1984
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

Please, it is Apple copying the Chinese. The 17 Pro is a bas copy of Mi 11 Ultra and the normal iPhone 16 and 17 are copies of Huawei Nova 10e from 2022.

Like
7
Reactions
All
Quote
Xtian00
Xtian00
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

The iPhone upgrade all iPhone users need. Apple constantly copies. This phone is better in every single way

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
MaxNix
MaxNix
Arena Apprentice
• 6d agoedited

Have you ever seen a Mi 11 Ultra?


The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max blows past all the stale iPhones.


Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless