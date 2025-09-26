Home Discussions You are here Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 26, 2025, 11:10 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. J2017 Arena Master • 6d ago ... This is pure click bait. The Xiaomi is a better phone than the iPhone 17 pro max and it is able to stand on its own I agree it shouldn't have copied the name scheming but you conveniently ignored the fact that the camera island is an update from their 2021 mi 11 ultra. Shame on you. Like 13 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 6d ago ... Since when is the old Poco/Redmi design so popular with the PA team? ...lolz Like 8 Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... How on earth do you think that Xiaomi copied the iPhone 17? How fast do you think developing a new phone is possible? The name is easy to change. The design maybe takes one to two years. From idea to finished product. You might have to update your article and get things right. IPhone 17 is a blatant copy of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.... Not the other way around. Like 12 Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Actually, hardware-wise, it is Apple that copied Xiaomi. You don't believe me, just check Xiaomi 11 Ultra from 2021 or Xiaomi's Pocophone series. Xiaomi had the "plateau" long before Apple. Like 10 Reactions All Quote panrt321 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... But only who copy is Apple 🤣 Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... "Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me"I mean once again who was the first to call out the COPY ? #Just Saying Who were the blind android fan girls that were denying? ? #Just Saying Like 1 Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... If Apple copying the Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra didn't bother you, then the opposite shouldn't either. Like 6 Reactions All Quote JCDK1984 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Please, it is Apple copying the Chinese. The 17 Pro is a bas copy of Mi 11 Ultra and the normal iPhone 16 and 17 are copies of Huawei Nova 10e from 2022. Like 7 Reactions All Quote Xtian00 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... The iPhone upgrade all iPhone users need. Apple constantly copies. This phone is better in every single way Like 4 Reactions All Quote MaxNix Arena Apprentice • 6d agoedited ... Have you ever seen a Mi 11 Ultra?The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max blows past all the stale iPhones. Like 5 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 5 ... 8 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 45m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: