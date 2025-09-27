Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 27, 2025, 12:03 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Your disregard for your customer base is evident. Like 1 Reactions All Quote WillieFDiaz Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Yeah I’ll be looking at moving to US Mobile and saving a TON of money monthly. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Viperpray Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Hey there T-Mobile here we plan to help you by forcing you to accept less options so we can make bigger backroom deals with our partners like Samsung and Apple to lock out more of there competitors from the US and really give us just more over all control and a complete view of all your data we will also be using AI to compile that data into slop and missintupeeate that data further to really make sure we can screw u as much as possible every person will also be charged the maximum amount we think that person will pay instead of a safe and even amount for all consumers and no this doesn't mean someone with bad credit and no money will get a better offer it means they will pay more or not be aloud to buy at all if we deem them a risk. Like 1 Reactions All Quote MobileExpert Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... You mean T-mobile MADE 75 million people download the T-Life app. I am an ME at T-mobile and if we don't do the transaction through T-Life our job is at risk. Bottom line is executives know that price hikes are almost at a maximum and the only way to keep gaining profit is by unloading overhead. That means closing store doors which is happening now and transforming high volume locations into "experience" stores which has a different comp structure that pays less. Less stores means less districts which means less district support teams (aka fire a bunch of people). Its not just T-Mobile pulling this crap, all big corporations are doing the same thing. Greed will be the downfall of human civilization. I'm glad I won't be alive to see the eventual implosion. Like 2 Reactions All Quote luv2bdray Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... We have been with Tmobile for 22 years and with all this stupid drama, we are at the end of our rope and am ready to leave. If anyone knows a good company let me know thank you. Like Reactions All Quote Loebotomy Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I think this is a good move. In the last year, I have had to do a lot of transactions with T-Mobile, and while the store staff are very professional and friendly, they are often unkowledgable and ineffective. I would much rather just do things through an app or website where possible and over the phone when things get more complex. The store personnel never have the ability to do anything that you can't do yourself. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Jamblaster Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... You know you can't call T-Life app a success when customers are forced to download it. This is a good indicator this guy is going to destroy the company or the customers. Heck this guy might be so good he destroys both. One more selfish move from T it'll be time to jump ship. Like 1 Reactions All Quote tiz.io Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵luv2bdray said: We have been with Tmobile for 22 years and with all this stupid drama, we are at the end of our rope and am ready to leave. If anyone knows a good company let me know thank you. ... I used to love T-Mobile, but when Google Fi came out, it was a no-brainer. For the last year, I've been even happier with Helium Mobile, paying $20/mo for real unlimited service.The only downside with Helium is that international roaming sucks, but if you need to do that, just buy a SIM card for travel. Like Reactions All Quote Ant01 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... T-Mobile really is making it very uncomfortable to work there. They’ve got us employees walking the plank. HR can’t even do anything about it. Exploited until our last days. Like Reactions All Quote tiredofapps Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Everything has an app nowSick of itI'm not downloading another app to use my phone service too. I'd rather talk to people. Ai is NOT the way to go. I just switched to TMobile. Guess I'm switching back to cricket soon....Tired of ai answering callsTired of all the adsTired of all the BS. Paid Amazon to be ad free just to find out every movie I chose is with ads only. Sick of all the garbageJust keep it simpleIt's all getting too much Like 1 Reactions All Quote
