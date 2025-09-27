Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take

General
Phonearena team
Magma
Magma
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

Nice try but too late T-Mobile. Your disregard for your customer base is evident.

WillieFDiaz
WillieFDiaz
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Yeah I’ll be looking at moving to US Mobile and saving a TON of money monthly.

Viperpray
Viperpray
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Hey there T-Mobile here we plan to help you by forcing you to accept less options so we can make bigger backroom deals with our partners like Samsung and Apple to lock out more of there competitors from the US and really give us just more over all control and a complete view of all your data we will also be using AI to compile that data into slop and missintupeeate that data further to really make sure we can screw u as much as possible every person will also be charged the maximum amount we think that person will pay instead of a safe and even amount for all consumers and no this doesn't mean someone with bad credit and no money will get a better offer it means they will pay more or not be aloud to buy at all if we deem them a risk.

MobileExpert
MobileExpert
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

You mean T-mobile MADE 75 million people download the T-Life app. I am an ME at T-mobile and if we don't do the transaction through T-Life our job is at risk. Bottom line is executives know that price hikes are almost at a maximum and the only way to keep gaining profit is by unloading overhead. That means closing store doors which is happening now and transforming high volume locations into "experience" stores which has a different comp structure that pays less. Less stores means less districts which means less district support teams (aka fire a bunch of people). Its not just T-Mobile pulling this crap, all big corporations are doing the same thing. Greed will be the downfall of human civilization. I'm glad I won't be alive to see the eventual implosion.

luv2bdray
luv2bdray
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

We have been with Tmobile for 22 years and with all this stupid drama, we are at the end of our rope and am ready to leave. If anyone knows a good company let me know thank you.

Loebotomy
Loebotomy
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I think this is a good move. In the last year, I have had to do a lot of transactions with T-Mobile, and while the store staff are very professional and friendly, they are often unkowledgable and ineffective. I would much rather just do things through an app or website where possible and over the phone when things get more complex. The store personnel never have the ability to do anything that you can't do yourself.

Jamblaster
Jamblaster
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

You know you can't call T-Life app a success when customers are forced to download it. This is a good indicator this guy is going to destroy the company or the customers. Heck this guy might be so good he destroys both. One more selfish move from T it'll be time to jump ship.

tiz.io
tiz.io
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵luv2bdray said:

We have been with Tmobile for 22 years and with all this stupid drama, we are at the end of our rope and am ready to leave. If anyone knows a good company let me know thank you.

I used to love T-Mobile, but when Google Fi came out, it was a no-brainer. For the last year, I've been even happier with Helium Mobile, paying $20/mo for real unlimited service.

The only downside with Helium is that international roaming sucks, but if you need to do that, just buy a SIM card for travel.

Ant01
Ant01
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

T-Mobile really is making it very uncomfortable to work there. They’ve got us employees walking the plank. HR can’t even do anything about it. Exploited until our last days.

tiredofapps
tiredofapps
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Everything has an app now

Sick of it

I'm not downloading another app to use my phone service too. I'd rather talk to people. Ai is NOT the way to go. I just switched to TMobile. Guess I'm switching back to cricket soon....

Tired of ai answering calls

Tired of all the ads

Tired of all the BS.

Paid Amazon to be ad free just to find out every movie I chose is with ads only.

Sick of all the garbage

Just keep it simple

It's all getting too much

