Amazon sweetens its Galaxy S25+ deal, selling the premium Galaxy AI phone for $152 off

Not long ago, we shared a tempting Galaxy S25+ deal at Amazon. Well, guess what? It just got better with the e-commerce giant's new limited-time sale. You can now grab this high-end Galaxy phone for $152 instead of $111 off its original ~$1,000 price.

The Galaxy S25+ is $152 off for a limited time

$152 off (15%)
If you've been waiting for a chance to save more than usual on the premium Galaxy S25+, now's the time to get one! The handset is $152 off at Amazon, giving you more value for your money. This is the 256GB version.
Buy at Amazon

Even though we've come across multiple bargains on the Galaxy S25 Ultra sibling, it's not every day that you can get such a deep discount. So, if you've been waiting for a decent deal on the S25+, this could be your chance to maximize your savings on the new Galaxy AI-enhanced phone.

Boasting a superb 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with eye-popping brightness, the Galaxy S25+ is just as premium as its Ultra relative. That said, the model lacks the Galaxy S25 Ultra's anti-reflective display coating, so keep that in mind.

Under the hood, the Android phone packs none other than the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It's an overclocked version of the flagship Qualcomm processor, which gives your handset immense horsepower. We've thoroughly tested its performance, and as you can see from the performance benchmarks in our Galaxy S25 Plus review, this bad boy beats all of its rivals in terms of firepower.

Another area where the latest Galaxy S25+ model excels is the camera. Although it has the same hardware as its Galaxy S24+ predecessor (50 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP 3x telephoto), the model captures more natural-looking colors. While that's a welcome upgrade, photos taken with it have less intense details.

What about the software? Expectedly, this Samsung phone comes with the extras you can expect to see in a Galaxy flagship nowadays — multiple Galaxy AI features. On top of all that, the device comes with extra-long support of seven years, ensuring your peace of mind.

At the end of the day, while certainly not cheap even after $152 off its retail price, the Galaxy S25+ is an excellent choice for flagship Android phone buyers. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time bargain and save big.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
