Amazon sweetens its Galaxy S25+ deal, selling the premium Galaxy AI phone for $152 off

Not long ago, we shared a tempting Galaxy S25+ deal at Amazon. Well, guess what? It just got better with the e-commerce giant's new limited-time sale. You can now grab this high-endfor $152 instead of $111 off its original ~$1,000 price.Even though we've come across multiple bargains on the Galaxy S25 Ultra sibling, it's not every day that you can get such a deep discount. So, if you've been waiting for a decent deal on the S25+, this could be your chance to maximize your savings on the new Galaxy AI -enhanced phone.Boasting a superb 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with eye-popping brightness, theis just as premium as its Ultra relative. That said, the model lacks the's anti-reflective display coating, so keep that in mind.Under the hood, the Android phone packs none other than the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It's an overclocked version of the flagship Qualcomm processor, which gives your handset immense horsepower. We've thoroughly tested its performance, and as you can see from the performance benchmarks in our Galaxy S25 Plus review , this bad boy beats all of its rivals in terms of firepower.Another area where the latestmodel excels is the camera. Although it has the same hardware as its Galaxy S24+ predecessor (50 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP 3x telephoto), the model captures more natural-looking colors. While that's a welcome upgrade, photos taken with it have less intense details.What about the software? Expectedly, this Samsung phone comes with the extras you can expect to see in a Galaxy flagship nowadays — multiplefeatures. On top of all that, the device comes with extra-long support of seven years, ensuring your peace of mind.At the end of the day, while certainly not cheap even after $152 off its retail price, theis an excellent choice for flagshipbuyers. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time bargain and save big.