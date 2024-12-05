A Galaxy S25 Plus Exynos phone has surfaced [UPDATED]
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Update from December 5, 2024:
A spokesperson for Samsung Foundry has reached out and clarified a few points. Samsung Foundry's development division's disbanding is part of routine business operations and not indicative of the company abandoning progress altogether. Work on 2 nm and 1.4 nm production is still underway and the mentioned yield rates for 3 nm wafers are said to be baseless rumors.
Samsung may have abandoned Exynos for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup but the company is still trying to make its in-house chips a viable alternative. A Galaxy S25 Plus prototype phone running on what is believed to be the Exynos 2500 chipset has shown up in a Geekbench listing.
Let’s address the elephant in the room first. Is it possible that Samsung may yet produce Exynos versions of its newest flagships for certain regions? No, I really don’t think so. Not only are the S25 phones just around the corner but there has also been zero indication from anyone within the industry that Exynos variants are in the works.
The original story from December 5, 2025 follows below:
If that isn’t enough then just look at the scores of the S25 Plus Exynos variant. The Exynos 2500 performed a miserable 37 percent worse than the Snapdragon 8 Elite in single core testing (2358 vs 3230) and 29 percent worse in multi core operations (8211 vs 10617). Exynos Galaxy phones have struggled to match their Snapdragon counterparts in the past but this level of difference in performance means that the Exynos 2500 is not ready to be sold.
This simply will not suffice. | Image credit — Geekbench
For those out of the loop Samsung Foundry has been having trouble recently and has been unable to improve its yields. In fact the foundry has seen yields as terrible as 10 percent and is laying off 30 percent of its workforce before this year ends. Samsung is also planning to close down 50 percent of its foundry business as soon as it can.
That would be the right thing to do in my opinion. The jump from 3 nm to 2 nm would not have made as big of a difference as consumers would hope for. It is much more financially sound to first perfect existing in-house chip production before aiming for improved processors.
In slightly more positive news Samsung has disbanded the foundry’s development division. Affected personnel have been relocated to other teams that are focusing on yield improvement and mass production methodologies. This may indicate that Samsung is giving up on its 2 nm ambitions for now and instead focusing on improving its 3 nm yields first.
