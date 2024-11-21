The Galaxy S24 phones are discounted at Samsung, but I recommend only two of them as a phone expert
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Black Friday discounts are now live, meaning there are plenty of unmissable Black Friday phone deals at the retailer right now. But if you're a Samsung fan on the hunt for a new top-tier smartphone, the only phones on your radar are probably just three: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the uber-powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra.
While Amazon is offering massive Black Friday discounts on the entire Galaxy S24 lineup, I, being the phone expert that I am, managed to find even better deals on these bad boys directly at Samsung. The only catch is that these offers are available through the Samsung Shop app. So, if you still haven't downloaded the app, I suggest doing so now.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Select colors of Samsung's crown jewel with 512GB of storage are discounted by $250 right now. To save even more, choose to continue your purchase without a trade-in, and you’ll score additional savings of $315. This way, you can get a Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just $854.99, which is an unmissable deal. Of course, if you have a phone to trade, Samsung is offering up to $800 off on top of the $250 discount.
Galaxy S24+
Similar to its promo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung is offering a lovely $167.50 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage through its Shop app. Additionally, you can score an extra $180 off without a trade-in, or up to $650 off with a trade-in. So, if you choose not to part with a device, you can score the Galaxy S24+ for only $652.49.
Galaxy S24
Via the Samsung Shop app, you can save $80 on the Galaxy S24 with 128Gb of storage space. If you have a phone to trade, you can score an additional savings of up to $400. But even if you don't have another device to part with, you save an extra $90, bringing the price of the Galaxy S24 to just $629.99.
Which phone should I choose?
If I had to choose a new Galaxy S24 for Black Friday, I would go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For me, this is the best Galaxy phone on the market right now. It packs an insane amount of firepower thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen, which I can use to take notes faster.
However, if I didn't have another phone to trade and didn't want to shell out $855 for a new phone, I would go for the Galaxy S24+. It also comes with the same chipset and amount of RAM as its bigger brother. The 6.7-inch display is slightly smaller than the Ultra's 6.8-inch screen, but it supports the same technologies, so I wouldn't be missing out much on this front, either. The only huge downside would be the lack of the S Pen, but given that I'd be scoring a powerhouse for just $652.49 without any trade-ins, I think I can live without a stylus.
You're probably curious why I wouldn't pick up the Galaxy S24. Well, Samsung's entry-level powerhouse may be rocking that high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but it comes with only 8GB of RAM. Plus, the screen size here is just 6.2 inches.
The battery is also smaller — 4000 mAh, whereas the batteries on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are 4900 mAh and 5000 mAh, respectively. This results in slightly worse battery life. And when you consider that the Galaxy S24 is only about $23 cheaper than the Galaxy S24+ with Samsung's current discounts, I think it's not worth the trade-offs.
Nonetheless, all three phones are unmissable right now. That's why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save on one as soon as possible!
