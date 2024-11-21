The Galaxy S24 phones are discounted at Samsung, but I recommend only two of them as a phone expert

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1050 with a trade-in! Samsung is offering a sweet $250 discount on select colors of the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra via its Shop app. In addition, you can save up to an extra $800 with a trade-in or $315 without. This is the best Galaxy phone money can buy, and I assure you, you won't regret choosing it. $1050 off (74%) Trade-in $369 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





Select colors of Samsung's crown jewel with 512GB of storage are discounted by $250 right now. To save even more, choose to continue your purchase without a trade-in, and you’ll score additional savings of $315. This way, you can get a Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just $854.99, which is an unmissable deal. Of course, if you have a phone to trade, Samsung is offering up to $800 off on top of the $250 discount.





Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save up to $817.50 with a trade-in! Through the Samsung Shop app, you can score a sweet $167.50 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage. Trade in your old phone for extra savings of up to $650. Alternatively, you can choose not to trade in a phone and save an additional $180. $818 off (82%) Trade-in $182 49 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Similar to its promo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra , Samsung is offering a lovely $167.50 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24 + with 256GB of storage through its Shop app. Additionally, you can score an extra $180 off without a trade-in, or up to $650 off with a trade-in. So, if you choose not to part with a device, you can score the Galaxy S24 + for only $652.49.





Galaxy S24 128GB: Save up to $480 with trade-in! You can save $80 on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 via the Samsung Shop app. Additionally, you can save an extra $400 with a trade-in or $90 without one. $480 off (60%) Trade-in $319 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





Via the Samsung Shop app, you can save $80 on the Galaxy S24 with 128Gb of storage space. If you have a phone to trade, you can score an additional savings of up to $400. But even if you don't have another device to part with, you save an extra $90, bringing the price of the Galaxy S24 to just $629.99.





Which phone should I choose?









Galaxy S24 for Black Friday, I would go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra . For me, this is the



However, if I didn't have another phone to trade and didn't want to shell out $855 for a new phone, I would go for the Galaxy S24 +. It also comes with the same chipset and amount of RAM as its bigger brother. The 6.7-inch display is slightly smaller than the Ultra's 6.8-inch screen, but it supports the same technologies, so I wouldn't be missing out much on this front, either. The only huge downside would be the lack of the S Pen, but given that I'd be scoring a powerhouse for just $652.49 without any trade-ins, I think I can live without a stylus. If I had to choose a newfor Black Friday, I would go for the. For me, this is the best Galaxy phone on the market right now. It packs an insane amount of firepower thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen, which I can use to take notes faster.However, if I didn't have another phone to trade and didn't want to shell out $855 for a new phone, I would go for the+. It also comes with the same chipset and amount of RAM as its bigger brother. The 6.7-inch display is slightly smaller than the Ultra's 6.8-inch screen, but it supports the same technologies, so I wouldn't be missing out much on this front, either. The only huge downside would be the lack of the S Pen, but given that I'd be scoring a powerhouse for just $652.49 without any trade-ins, I think I can live without a stylus.



You're probably curious why I wouldn't pick up the Galaxy S24 . Well, Samsung's entry-level powerhouse may be rocking that high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but it comes with only 8GB of RAM. Plus, the screen size here is just 6.2 inches.



The battery is also smaller — 4000 mAh, whereas the batteries on the Galaxy S24 + and Galaxy S24 Ultra are 4900 mAh and 5000 mAh, respectively. This results in slightly worse battery life. And when you consider that the Galaxy S24 is only about $23 cheaper than the Galaxy S24 + with Samsung's current discounts, I think it's not worth the trade-offs.





Nonetheless, all three phones are unmissable right now. That's why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save on one as soon as possible!







