Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Galaxy S24 phones are discounted at Samsung, but I recommend only two of them as a phone expert

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon's Black Friday discounts are now live, meaning there are plenty of unmissable Black Friday phone deals at the retailer right now. But if you're a Samsung fan on the hunt for a new top-tier smartphone, the only phones on your radar are probably just three: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the uber-powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While Amazon is offering massive Black Friday discounts on the entire Galaxy S24 lineup, I, being the phone expert that I am, managed to find even better deals on these bad boys directly at Samsung. The only catch is that these offers are available through the Samsung Shop app. So, if you still haven't downloaded the app, I suggest doing so now.

Galaxy S24 Ultra


Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1050 with a trade-in!

Samsung is offering a sweet $250 discount on select colors of the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra via its Shop app. In addition, you can save up to an extra $800 with a trade-in or $315 without. This is the best Galaxy phone money can buy, and I assure you, you won't regret choosing it.
$1050 off (74%) Trade-in
$369 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Select colors of Samsung's crown jewel with 512GB of storage are discounted by $250 right now. To save even more, choose to continue your purchase without a trade-in, and you’ll score additional savings of $315. This way, you can get a Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just $854.99, which is an unmissable deal. Of course, if you have a phone to trade, Samsung is offering up to $800 off on top of the $250 discount.

Galaxy S24+


Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save up to $817.50 with a trade-in!

Through the Samsung Shop app, you can score a sweet $167.50 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage. Trade in your old phone for extra savings of up to $650. Alternatively, you can choose not to trade in a phone and save an additional $180.
$818 off (82%) Trade-in
$182 49
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Similar to its promo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung is offering a lovely $167.50 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage through its Shop app. Additionally, you can score an extra $180 off without a trade-in, or up to $650 off with a trade-in. So, if you choose not to part with a device, you can score the Galaxy S24+ for only $652.49.

Galaxy S24


Galaxy S24 128GB: Save up to $480 with trade-in!

You can save $80 on the 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 via the Samsung Shop app. Additionally, you can save an extra $400 with a trade-in or $90 without one.
$480 off (60%) Trade-in
$319 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Via the Samsung Shop app, you can save $80 on the Galaxy S24 with 128Gb of storage space. If you have a phone to trade, you can score an additional savings of up to $400. But even if you don't have another device to part with, you save an extra $90, bringing the price of the Galaxy S24 to just $629.99.

Which phone should I choose?



If I had to choose a new Galaxy S24 for Black Friday, I would go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For me, this is the best Galaxy phone on the market right now. It packs an insane amount of firepower thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it comes with its own S Pen, which I can use to take notes faster.

However, if I didn't have another phone to trade and didn't want to shell out $855 for a new phone, I would go for the Galaxy S24+. It also comes with the same chipset and amount of RAM as its bigger brother. The 6.7-inch display is slightly smaller than the Ultra's 6.8-inch screen, but it supports the same technologies, so I wouldn't be missing out much on this front, either. The only huge downside would be the lack of the S Pen, but given that I'd be scoring a powerhouse for just $652.49 without any trade-ins, I think I can live without a stylus.

Recommended Stories
You're probably curious why I wouldn't pick up the Galaxy S24. Well, Samsung's entry-level powerhouse may be rocking that high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but it comes with only 8GB of RAM. Plus, the screen size here is just 6.2 inches.

The battery is also smaller — 4000 mAh, whereas the batteries on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are 4900 mAh and 5000 mAh, respectively. This results in slightly worse battery life. And when you consider that the Galaxy S24 is only about $23 cheaper than the Galaxy S24+ with Samsung's current discounts, I think it's not worth the trade-offs.

Nonetheless, all three phones are unmissable right now. That's why I strongly encourage you to act fast and save on one as soon as possible!


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless