Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass

Galaxy S24 announcement day! Are you excited about the new Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, or



Galaxy S24 announcement day! Are you excited about the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra? If your finger is hovering over that pre-order button, you definitely want to think about protection as well!

Keeping your phone fresh and shiny for as long as possible ensures that it will feel good for years to come. A good screen protector should keep the display smooth and shiny, but it also needs to be a snug, edge-to-edge fit so you can still enjoy your brand-new phone. And these are rare to come by.





Check out the Whitestone Dome Glass, now designed for the Galaxy S24 series!













Whitestone Dome is not a simple slab of glass that you just slap onto your phone. It uses a revolutionary liquid dispersion technology (LOCA) for a snug and secure fit to the device it has been designed for. Even better — if your phone already has minor scratches on its display, the liquid will fill them up for a "healing" effect, and they will become invisible when the thin protective glass is installed.



The protector itself is a 9H hard tempered glass, which will protect your phone from accidental scratches and can even take a shock that would cause a minor crack. And since it fits so snugly to the Galaxy S24 , it's compatible with most popular cases out there — be they slim-fit ones, or armored variants. Whitestone does sell its own cases that will be a guaranteed fit with the Dome Glass as well.





Clear viewing, easy to keep clean





The Dome Glass does not distort light for the dreaded "Rainbow effect" seen in some thicker screen protectors. Since it's a thin layer with a super-snug application, it doesn't reduce the screen brightness as well. And it's still covered with oleophobic coating — just like a high-quality phone screen —, meaning fingerprint smudges will be removed by a simple wipe.





Install it perfectly yourself









The Whitestone Dome Glass comes with everything you will need for pro-grade installation. That means cleaning wipes and dust-removal stickers, but also an alignment frame, a UV light for curing the adhesive, and protectors to be applied to the phone during the installation procedure.



All you need to do is patiently follow a concise instructional video — clean the phone's screen, place it in the frame, apply the liquid adhesive, then align and apply the screen protector. Finish it off by curing the adhesive with the provided UV light.





Sensitivity and fingerprint recognition













Whitestone S24 series shop The unique liquid dispersion method of applying the Whitestone Dome Glass ensures that there's no drop in touch sensitivity. More importantly, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy S24 series will work seamlessly. For best results, make sure you register your fingerprint after applying the screen protector.





Other Whitestone products

If you would rather have a simpler glass protector, no UV curing required, a thinner film-type protector, or a case or camera cover, Whitestone has these to offer:



Galaxy S24 EA Glass













It comes with a plastic frame, which assists in aligning the protector, so you still get a perfect fit without much effort. Make sure to use the included wipes and stickers to remove any dust from the screen first!



As with all Whitestone protectors, it’s compatible with most popular cases, Whitestone’s own cases included. The easy-apply EA Glass protector allows for hassle-free pro-installation.It comes with a plastic frame, which assists in aligning the protector, so you still get a perfect fit without much effort. Make sure to use the included wipes and stickers to remove any dust from the screen first!As with all Whitestone protectors, it’s compatible with most popular cases, Whitestone’s own cases included.





Galaxy S24 UV Gen film









If you’d rather have a thin film instead of a glass protector but still want that Whitestone quality — the UV Gen film covers your device edge to edge, also has a high-quality oleophobic coating, and no Rainbow effect. After curing it with the included UV lamp, it becomes hard and offers a sleek, almost-glass feel.





Galaxy S24 Lappi Case









The upcoming wave of Qi2 chargers and accessories will all have magnetic rings inside them to secure a better latch and charging of the respective phone. With a magnet of the highest grade, the Whitestone Lappi Magnetic Case ensures that your Galaxy S24 phone will be able to join the party. It’s crystal clear, allowing the phone’s design to shine through, anti-yellowing, slim, yet protective with Air Cushion Tech around the corners.





Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Ring protector









That new Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with quite the hefty camera module at the back — it’s safe to say it’s the crown jewel of the flagship smartphone. Whitestone’s specially developed camera rings come with super-clear glass covers and aluminum alloy frames, protecting those precious lenses during unfortunate accidents. The rings fit exactly over their designated model — Galaxy S24 Ultra , and do not interfere with the phone’s design.











