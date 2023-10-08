The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon; save on one while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to being Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the current king of all Android smartphones. As such, it comes with a hefty price tag, which means you will need to shell out a lot of cash in order to have the king in your pocket. However, at the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the 512GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, letting you snatch one for less.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an incredible amount of firepower. It comes equipped with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. This phone can deal with everything that comes its way, so you will be able to play your favorite games and run your favorite apps without any issues.
However, probably the biggest feature of this bad boy is its built-in S Pen, which can be used for faster note-taking and even as a digital painting brush. Additionally, the phone comes with a big 5000mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is just magnificent, and the fact that its 512GB version can be yours for less makes it irresistible. So, tap one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and get your Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage space for less now!
The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black is currently 12% off its price, while the option in Cream is discounted by 14%. So, after a quick calculation, it appears you will save $165 or $190 if you go for the black-colored option or the Cream-colored variant, respectively.
In addition to its stellar performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports incredible cameras and takes stunning pictures. Its main 200 MP snapper can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while its 12 MP selfie camera can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps. So, your videos will also look incredible.
