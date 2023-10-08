Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon; save on one while you can

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon; save on one while
In addition to being Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the current king of all Android smartphones. As such, it comes with a hefty price tag, which means you will need to shell out a lot of cash in order to have the king in your pocket. However, at the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the 512GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, letting you snatch one for less.

The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black is currently 12% off its price, while the option in Cream is discounted by 14%. So, after a quick calculation, it appears you will save $165 or $190 if you go for the black-colored option or the Cream-colored variant, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, Phantom Black: Now $165 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black with 512GB of storage space for $165 less from Amazon. The phone has stellar performance and is a true bargain.
$165 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, Cream: Now $190 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Cream with 512GB of storage space for $165 less from Amazon. The phone has stellar performance and is a true bargain.
$190 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an incredible amount of firepower. It comes equipped with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. This phone can deal with everything that comes its way, so you will be able to play your favorite games and run your favorite apps without any issues.

In addition to its stellar performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports incredible cameras and takes stunning pictures. Its main 200 MP snapper can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while its 12 MP selfie camera can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps. So, your videos will also look incredible.

However, probably the biggest feature of this bad boy is its built-in S Pen, which can be used for faster note-taking and even as a digital painting brush. Additionally, the phone comes with a big 5000mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is just magnificent, and the fact that its 512GB version can be yours for less makes it irresistible. So, tap one of the deal buttons at the beginning of the article and get your Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage space for less now!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon; save on one while you can
The 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available with a sweet discount on Amazon; save on one while you can
You can still grab the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 with a tempting discount from Amazon
You can still grab the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 with a tempting discount from Amazon
Pixel 8 Pro: The AI Android gives Samsung and Apple a lesson on making exciting phones
Pixel 8 Pro: The AI Android gives Samsung and Apple a lesson on making exciting phones
We could see a 432MP camera on a Galaxy S Ultra handset in the near future
We could see a 432MP camera on a Galaxy S Ultra handset in the near future
Press render and specs leak for the foldable OnePlus Open (aka Oppo Find N3)
Press render and specs leak for the foldable OnePlus Open (aka Oppo Find N3)
Microscopic image shows significant size difference between iPhone 15 and Pro Max's 48MP cameras
Microscopic image shows significant size difference between iPhone 15 and Pro Max's 48MP cameras
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless