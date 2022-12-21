Yet another Galaxy S23 Geekbench listing pops up to fill in the spec sheet puzzle









There are a number of takeaways we can get from the listing, the most obvious of which being that the Galaxy S23 can score 578 points on the single-core score and 2118 points on the multi-core test. In all honesty, these numbers are slightly lower than what previous listings have shown us, but that is to be expected from pre-release units. Another obvious nugget of information is that the phone will come with Android 13 straight out of the box, but that is only to be expected from the company's flagship handset.





Additionally, at the bottom of the listing we can spot that the memory is 6.68GB, which means that this iteration of the S23 in particular is with 8GB of RAM, hinting that this could be the most affordable storage/memory variant out of all the options. Hopefully, though, that doesn't necessarily meant we won't finally see 12GB of memory trickle down to the base model too.





It's also visible that the motherboard being used for the S23 is "Kalama", and that its octa-core processor can reach speeds of up to 3.36 GHz. In other words, this is sounding more and more like the Galaxy S23 will come with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen2 from Qualcomm.





Whatever the case may be, we are bound to find out for sure during February 2023, when Samsung is expected to launch its latest flagship phone lineup and reveal all of the improvements. Thankfully, for now we expect to see the exact same price tags for all of the three anticipated Galaxy S23 models, with the base version coming in at $799.