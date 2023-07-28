First live image of the Galaxy S23 FE surfaces along with some bad news
Why, it was just a couple of days ago when we told you that a Samsung executive (the VP of the South African mobile division) by the name of Justin Hume hinted that a Galaxy S23 FE handset is in the works and that an announcement would be "imminent." Now, the phone appears on the Wireless Power Consortium (via 9to5Google) as model number SM-S711U. That's the good news for those of you out there who have been pining for this device. But, alas, the listing does seem to carry some bad news.
According to the listing on the Wireless Power Consortium's website, the phone shows the maximum received power for wireless charging is only 4.4W. Considering that it takes about two hours to wirelessly fill the 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy S23 Ultra using a 15W Samsung wireless charger (third-party wireless chargers work at 10W on Galaxy S23 models), the Galaxy S23 FE could take more than three or four hours to charge sans wires depending on the capacity of the cell which is rumored to weigh in at 4500mAh.
The first live image of the Galaxy S23 FE appears on the Wireless Power Consortium's website
The listing also includes a live photo of the phone which is the first time we've seen the Galaxy S23 FE as the subject of a real photo. And with the listing dated July 25th, we should be getting close to seeing the Galaxy S23 FE unveiled. The latest rumors have the device powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC in most regions, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the U.S. and China.
Rumored specs call for the phone to carry a 6.4-inch display with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera system on the back will be anchored by a 50MP primary camera backed by Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 image sensor. The Sony IMX258 sensor will drive the 12MP ultra-wide camera, and we should see an 8MP telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom. The 12MP front-facing camera can be used for selfies and video chats.
