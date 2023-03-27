The Galaxy S23 series is dropped from 6-feet up in a video you don't want to miss

Allstate Protection Plans (formerly Square Trade) is part of the same insurance giant that has a character named Mayhem show you what can go wrong and why you might want to have an insurance policy. Besides the obvious big purchases you want to insure like your home and car, you might also want to consider having protection on your phone. After all, flagship models are usually big ticket items and many of us cannot live without our handset right beside us.

Would the use of sustainable materials for the Galaxy S23 series make the phones more likely to get damaged?













Allstate Protection Plans released a drop test for the Galaxy S23 line. As Allstate wrote, "Samsung Galaxy S23 phones feature sustainable materials like recycled glass and ocean-bound plastic. But does sustainability mean a compromise in durability?" Allstate answers its own question at the beginning of the video by stating that the use of sustainable materials "comes at a cost of increased likelihood of damage.."





The video compares the durability of the Galaxy S23 series compared to the durability of last year's Galaxy S22 line. To drop the phones being tested, Allstate hired a drunk 50-year old it found hanging around a 24-hour convenience star late at night. Not really. Actually, the insurance company used a robot it calls DropBot that drops phone from six-feet up. The first test was a six-foot front-down fall test. The Galaxy S23 experienced a shattered screen with raised glass and loose glass.





The damage to the Galaxy S23+ included a cracked screen with raised glass and frame damage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been helped by a crazy bounce it took as it hit the ground, but the display still suffered hairline cracks and a cracked edge after the drop. Remember, all three Galaxy S23 phones were protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.







The 6-foot back-down drop test for the Galaxy S23 left the rear glass with cracks, raised glass, and frame damage. The S23+ sustained hairline cracks and frame damage to its rear panel. Once again, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had a strange bounce but it might have made matters worse for the second test as the device had a shattered lens, cracks, and minor frame damage.





The results? According to the good hands people, the Galaxy S23, like the Galaxy S22, suffered a shattered front and back on its first drop. The device was unusable after the first face-down drop.

How did the Galaxy S23 Ultra hold out in the drop tests?







The Galaxy S23+ outperformed the Galaxy S22+ in the drop tests and was still able to function after the front-down and back-down falls. However, it shattered after its first side-down drop (which was not shown in the video). Well, we guess that wraps things up. Just kidding. Yes, how did the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra do compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra?





Actually, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had what Allstate called "impressive results for a device its size." It outperformed the Galaxy S22 Ultra suffering less damage than any other of the Galaxy S23 models! Since the Galaxy S23 series was just as durable or even more durable than the Galaxy S22 line, the test proved "...that sustainability doesn't have to compromise durability." However, as Allstate points out, "none were indestructible when dropped on a sidewalk." As a result, the insurance company recommends (and we agree) that the purchase of a case and screen protector be made.

This writer used to eschew the use of any protective accessories. But since my purchase of the Pixel 2 XL years ago, I've religiously used a case. I did the same thing with my current daily driver which is the Pixel 6 Pro. You don't need to spend big bucks for a protective case. I less than $20 for each case I bought for my two Pixels. Both cases came from Spigen (the Rugged Armor model) and both have done a fabulous job protecting my babies. And yes, I paid for both of them myself.

