The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will be used by Samsung for the American market on account of Qualcomm's robust 5G modem experience and patent portfolio, the Exynos 2200 models will have their own allure, mainly on account of the fact that this will be the first mobile chipset with graphics architecture by AMD.





AMD just reported historically high earnings for both the holiday quarter and the 2021 fiscal year, so its first foray into the phone realm will be followed with bated breath by analysts and AMD fans alike.





You don't have to wait until the Galaxy S22 Ultra February release date to witness the performance score of the AMD mobile graphics subsystem, though, as its model with Exynos 2200 processor has already been benchmarked.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos 2022 test





The SM-S908B model in the Geekbench 5 database is none other than the global S22 Ultra edition with the Exynos 2200 chipset, and we pitted it against the highest score of the SM-S908U version (the S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8) that we could find there.









Previous leaked Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 benchmarks had Samsung's chipset giving way a bit to the Qualcomm's, but these freshest scores directly from what we now assume would be retail Galaxy S22 Ultra units, put both processors on equal footing.





In fact, the benchmark scores of the S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 and the one with Snapdragon 8 are nearly identical as you can see from our snapshot above, hinting that you can't go wrong with the S22 Ultra no matter which chipset Samsung releases it in your market with. If you don't take the SM-908U run with the highest score, however, the Exynos 2200 model of the S22 Ultra notches higher benchmark results than the Snapdragon 8 model on average.





We'll see what benchmark test results we will get when we get our hands on both the Exynos and Snapdragon Galaxy S22 series models very soon, and relay to you if you should be worried that Samsung is splicing its flagship chipset markets again.





Moreover, Geekbench 5 is mainly focused on the CPU performance, while we want to benchmark the graphics subsystem to see how well the mobile AMD GPU with RDNA2 architecture stands up to scrutiny against Qualcomm's more established Adreno GPUs. As a reminder, here are all the details about the Samsung Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors in the Galaxy S22 crop.





Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features



The most important new Exynos 2200 features to be found on the Galaxy S22 models:

First hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) in a mobile chipset

Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2

4nm Samsung EUV production method

10 Gigabit 5G modem with sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity

4K@120Hz refresh rate display resolution support

Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:

X65 5G modem with 10 Gigabit download speeds.

First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.

First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.

Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.

Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.

7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.

Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.

First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.

As for how does the new Exynos 2200 stacks up against its direct Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 competitor, last year's Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, and Apple's A15 monster in the iPhone 13, here's a quick comparison of their specs and features.



As you can see, Qualcomm and Samsung aren't playing around, and offer some unique 5G connectivity and other features that Apple will have to catch up with when its next generation A16 processor hits the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022. That one is reportedly also being done on the 4nm process, but until then the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may stay the undisputed connectivity kings for the 5G era.

The AMD-based Xclipse 920 GPU of the Exynos 2200 doesn't shine in benchmarks compared to the Adreno 730 in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the ray tracing and variable rate shading support more than makes up for the synthetic scores. Moreover, it supports 4K resolution displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Snapdragon 8 makes do with 60Hz refresh support at that resolution only.





