The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical1
While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will be used by Samsung for the American market on account of Qualcomm's robust 5G modem experience and patent portfolio, the Exynos 2200 models will have their own allure, mainly on account of the fact that this will be the first mobile chipset with graphics architecture by AMD.
AMD just reported historically high earnings for both the holiday quarter and the 2021 fiscal year, so its first foray into the phone realm will be followed with bated breath by analysts and AMD fans alike.
You don't have to wait until the Galaxy S22 Ultra February release date to witness the performance score of the AMD mobile graphics subsystem, though, as its model with Exynos 2200 processor has already been benchmarked.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos 2022 test
The SM-S908B model in the Geekbench 5 database is none other than the global S22 Ultra edition with the Exynos 2200 chipset, and we pitted it against the highest score of the SM-S908U version (the S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8) that we could find there.
Previous leaked Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 benchmarks had Samsung's chipset giving way a bit to the Qualcomm's, but these freshest scores directly from what we now assume would be retail Galaxy S22 Ultra units, put both processors on equal footing.
In fact, the benchmark scores of the S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 and the one with Snapdragon 8 are nearly identical as you can see from our snapshot above, hinting that you can't go wrong with the S22 Ultra no matter which chipset Samsung releases it in your market with. If you don't take the SM-908U run with the highest score, however, the Exynos 2200 model of the S22 Ultra notches higher benchmark results than the Snapdragon 8 model on average.
We'll see what benchmark test results we will get when we get our hands on both the Exynos and Snapdragon Galaxy S22 series models very soon, and relay to you if you should be worried that Samsung is splicing its flagship chipset markets again.
Moreover, Geekbench 5 is mainly focused on the CPU performance, while we want to benchmark the graphics subsystem to see how well the mobile AMD GPU with RDNA2 architecture stands up to scrutiny against Qualcomm's more established Adreno GPUs. As a reminder, here are all the details about the Samsung Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors in the Galaxy S22 crop.
Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features
The most important new Exynos 2200 features to be found on the Galaxy S22 models:
- First hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) in a mobile chipset
- Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2
- 4nm Samsung EUV production method
- 10 Gigabit 5G modem with sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity
- 4K@120Hz refresh rate display resolution support
Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:
- X65 5G modem with 10 Gigabit download speeds.
- First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
- First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
- Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
- Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
- 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
- Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
- First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.
As for how does the new Exynos 2200 stacks up against its direct Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 competitor, last year's Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, and Apple's A15 monster in the iPhone 13, here's a quick comparison of their specs and features.
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Exynos 2200
|Exynos 2100
|Apple A15
|Production process
|Samsung 4nm EUV
|Samsung 4nm EUV
|Samsung 5nm EUV
|TSMC 5nm 2nd gen
|Processor cores
|1xCortex-X2@3GHz
3xCortex-A710@2.5GHz
4xCortex-A510@1.8GHz
|1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
|Exynos X1@2.91GHz
3x Cortex-A78@2.8GHz
4x Cortex-A55@2.2GHz
|2x Avalanche@3.23GHz
4x Blizzard@1.8GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 730, 30% faster and 20% more frugal
|Ray-tracing Samsung Xclipse 920 with AMD RDNA 2 architecture
|ARM Mali-G78
|Apple custom quad-core (5-core on the iPhone 13 Pro models)
|Modem
|X65 5G modem (integrated)
up to 10 Gbps over 5G
Global iSIM multi-SIM card support
|Samsung 5G modem (integrated)
5G downloads up to 10Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 3.67 Gbps
|Exynos 5123
(Category 24)
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps
|Qualcomm X60 5G modem
|AI co-processor
|7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine
|FP16 NPU
|Tri-core NPU, up to 26 TOPS
|16-core Neural Engine, up to 15.8 TOPS
|Video encode
|8K HDR10+
|Up to 8K decoding: 60fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), 30fps with
10-bit VP9, AV1
Up to 8K encoding: 30fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), VP9
|8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps
|4K HDR+ at 120fps
|Features support
|QHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh
Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED uniformity
First 18-bit ISP, mega low light capture merges 30 images in one shot for brighter, sharper pictures
Qualcomm FastConnect 6900: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E (up to 3.6GBps)
|4K@120Hz or QHD+ @144Hz display refresh
up to 200MP in single camera mode, Single-camera 108MP @30fps, Dual-camera 64MP+ 32MP @30fps
Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys
AMIGO performance optimization technology
|UFS 3.1 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds
Single-camera up to 200MP
up to 16 GB DDR5
Variable 120Hz display refresh rate
|Computational photography
Cinematic Mode video bokeh
Machine learning capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second
As you can see, Qualcomm and Samsung aren't playing around, and offer some unique 5G connectivity and other features that Apple will have to catch up with when its next generation A16 processor hits the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022. That one is reportedly also being done on the 4nm process, but until then the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may stay the undisputed connectivity kings for the 5G era.
The AMD-based Xclipse 920 GPU of the Exynos 2200 doesn't shine in benchmarks compared to the Adreno 730 in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the ray tracing and variable rate shading support more than makes up for the synthetic scores. Moreover, it supports 4K resolution displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Snapdragon 8 makes do with 60Hz refresh support at that resolution only.