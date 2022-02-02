 The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical - PhoneArena

Samsung Processors

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos and Snapdragon models' performance to be nearly identical
The latest Galaxy S22 series processor leaks claim that Samsung will, in fact, ship the phones with its latest Exynos 2200 chipset in select markets, contrary to previous rumors that the processor is facing production delays and models powered by it may be launched later on in the S22 game.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will be used by Samsung for the American market on account of Qualcomm's robust 5G modem experience and patent portfolio, the Exynos 2200 models will have their own allure, mainly on account of the fact that this will be the first mobile chipset with graphics architecture by AMD. 

AMD just reported historically high earnings for both the holiday quarter and the 2021 fiscal year, so its first foray into the phone realm will be followed with bated breath by analysts and AMD fans alike. 

You don't have to wait until the Galaxy S22 Ultra February release date to witness the performance score of the AMD mobile graphics subsystem, though, as its model with Exynos 2200 processor has already been benchmarked.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos 2022 test


The SM-S908B model in the Geekbench 5 database is none other than the global S22 Ultra edition with the Exynos 2200 chipset, and we pitted it against the highest score of the SM-S908U version (the S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8) that we could find there.


Previous leaked Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 benchmarks had Samsung's chipset giving way a bit to the Qualcomm's, but these freshest scores directly from what we now assume would be retail Galaxy S22 Ultra units, put both processors on equal footing.

In fact, the benchmark scores of the S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 and the one with Snapdragon 8 are nearly identical as you can see from our snapshot above, hinting that you can't go wrong with the S22 Ultra no matter which chipset Samsung releases it in your market with. If you don't take the SM-908U run with the highest score, however, the Exynos 2200 model of the S22 Ultra notches higher benchmark results than the Snapdragon 8 model on average. 

We'll see what benchmark test results we will get when we get our hands on both the Exynos and Snapdragon Galaxy S22 series models very soon, and relay to you if you should be worried that Samsung is splicing its flagship chipset markets again. 

Moreover, Geekbench 5 is mainly focused on the CPU performance, while we want to benchmark the graphics subsystem to see how well the mobile AMD GPU with RDNA2 architecture stands up to scrutiny against Qualcomm's more established Adreno GPUs. As a reminder, here are all the details about the Samsung Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors in the Galaxy S22 crop.

Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features



The most important new Exynos 2200 features to be found on the Galaxy S22 models:

  • First hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) in a mobile chipset
  • Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2
  • 4nm Samsung EUV production method
  • 10 Gigabit 5G modem with sub-6GHz and mmWave connectivity
  • 4K@120Hz refresh rate display resolution support

Here's a list of the most important new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features:

  • X65 5G modem with 10 Gigabit download speeds.
  • First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
  • First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
  • Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
  • Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
  • 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
  • Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
  • First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.

As for how does the new Exynos 2200 stacks up against its direct Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 competitor, last year's Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, and Apple's A15 monster in the iPhone 13, here's a quick comparison of their specs and features.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Exynos 2200Exynos 2100Apple A15
Production processSamsung 4nm EUVSamsung 4nm EUVSamsung 5nm EUVTSMC 5nm 2nd gen
Processor cores1xCortex-X2@3GHz

3xCortex-A710@2.5GHz

4xCortex-A510@1.8GHz		1x Cortex-X2

3x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510		Exynos X1@2.91GHz

3x Cortex-A78@2.8GHz

4x Cortex-A55@2.2GHz		2x Avalanche@3.23GHz

4x Blizzard@1.8GHz
GPUAdreno 730, 30% faster and 20% more frugalRay-tracing Samsung Xclipse 920 with AMD RDNA 2 architecture ARM Mali-G78Apple custom quad-core (5-core on the iPhone 13 Pro models)
ModemX65 5G modem (integrated)

up to 10 Gbps over 5G

Global iSIM multi-SIM card support		Samsung 5G modem (integrated)

5G downloads up to 10Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA

Uploads: up to 3.67 Gbps		Exynos 5123
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA

Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Qualcomm X60 5G modem
AI co-processor7th Gen Qualcomm AI EngineFP16 NPUTri-core NPU, up to 26 TOPS16-core Neural Engine, up to 15.8 TOPS
Video encode8K HDR10+Up to 8K decoding: 60fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), 30fps with
10-bit VP9, AV1
Up to 8K encoding: 30fps with
10-bit HEVC(H.265), VP9		8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR+ at 120fps
Features supportQHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED uniformity

First 18-bit ISP, mega low light capture merges 30 images in one shot for brighter, sharper pictures

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E (up to 3.6GBps)		4K@120Hz or QHD+ @144Hz display refresh

up to 200MP in single camera mode, Single-camera 108MP @30fps, Dual-camera 64MP+ 32MP @30fps

Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys

AMIGO performance optimization technology		UFS 3.1 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

Single-camera up to 200MP

up to 16 GB DDR5

Variable 120Hz display refresh rate		Computational photography

Cinematic Mode video bokeh

Machine learning capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second

As you can see, Qualcomm and Samsung aren't playing around, and offer some unique 5G connectivity and other features that Apple will have to catch up with when its next generation A16 processor hits the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022. That one is reportedly also being done on the 4nm process, but until then the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may stay the undisputed connectivity kings for the 5G era.

The AMD-based Xclipse 920 GPU of the Exynos 2200 doesn't shine in benchmarks compared to the Adreno 730 in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the ray tracing and variable rate shading support more than makes up for the synthetic scores. Moreover, it supports 4K resolution displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Snapdragon 8 makes do with 60Hz refresh support at that resolution only.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless