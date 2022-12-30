Last chance to save $300 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The year is slowly drawing to a close, and we’re headed for the next big Galaxy announcement: the S23 series. However, there’s no better time to shop a generation back than today, apparently! Best Buy is running a last-minute New Year's campaign on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, slashing $300 off its original price. The deal will be active until the end of the day, so don’t hesitate to get yourself Samsung’s best flagship phone with a hefty discount!
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has it all: a great camera system? Check! a big and vibrant Super AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate? Check! The list just goes on and on; the phone features a large battery, the fastest charging in Samsung’s range, and, of course, the S-Pen. If you miss your Galaxy Note, there’s no better replacement, and there's no better time than now.
If you act fast, you can get a 128GB version of the phone in Phantom Black for as low as $899.00, completely unlocked, with activation today. At that price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great buy. The phone has it all, and it won’t be overshadowed by the S23 vanilla or Plus models anytime soon.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has it all: a great camera system? Check! a big and vibrant Super AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate? Check! The list just goes on and on; the phone features a large battery, the fastest charging in Samsung’s range, and, of course, the S-Pen. If you miss your Galaxy Note, there’s no better replacement, and there's no better time than now.
You can check out our full Galaxy S22 Ultra review for more details, but here's an excerpt for the most impatient (it's a long read). "The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marks the return of the faved Galaxy Note series by Samsung. Well, it's a Note in disguise, but the more you use it, the more you get it. Samsung has taken the best out of the Note lineup in the form of the S Pen and the stand-out design and merged it with the essence of the Galaxy S series with its powerful cameras and big battery to finally arrive at the ultimate all-in-one phone: the Galaxy S22 Ultra."
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: