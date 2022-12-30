Last chance to save $300 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy

Samsung - Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black High refresh rate (120Hz) 5G ready High screen-to-body ratio (89.72 %) Supports wireless charging High pixel density screen (501 PPI) $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy

"The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marks the return of the faved Galaxy Note series by Samsung. Well, it's a Note in disguise, but the more you use it, the more you get it. Samsung has taken the best out of the Note lineup in the form of the S Pen and the stand-out design and merged it with the essence of the Galaxy S series with its powerful cameras and big battery to finally arrive at the ultimate all-in-one phone: the Galaxy S22 Ultra."





Also Read: