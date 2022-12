Last chance to save $300 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy

Samsung - Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black High refresh rate (120Hz) 5G ready High screen-to-body ratio (89.72 %) Supports wireless charging High pixel density screen (501 PPI) $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy

"The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marks the return of the faved Galaxy Note series by Samsung. Well, it's a Note in disguise, but the more you use it, the more you get it. Samsung has taken the best out of the Note lineup in the form of the S Pen and the stand-out design and merged it with the essence of the Galaxy S series with its powerful cameras and big battery to finally arrive at the ultimate all-in-one phone: the Galaxy S22 Ultra."





If you act fast, you can get a 128GB version of the phone in Phantom Black for as low as $899.00, completely unlocked, with activation today. At that price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great buy. The phone has it all, and it won’t be overshadowed by the S23 vanilla or Plus models anytime soon.The Galaxy S22 Ultra has it all: a great camera system? Check! a big and vibrant Super AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate? Check! The list just goes on and on; the phone features a large battery, the fastest charging in Samsung’s range, and, of course, the S-Pen. If you miss your Galaxy Note, there’s no better replacement, and there's no better time than now.You can check out our full Galaxy S22 Ultra review for more details, but here's an excerpt for the most impatient (it's a long read).