The Galaxy S22 is a steal at that price, grab it at its cheapest ever
Lightweight, elegantly designed, and packed with a handful of incredible features, the Galaxy S22 is one of Samsung’s highly praised flagship smartphones of late. The armored aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass panels make it classy and desirable. It might not be everyone’s choice of the best smartphone, but it’s undoubtedly worth most people’s attention. And now, it sees a dramatic price drop at Woot by over 40%!
Before you pull the trigger, note that Woot’s bargain is only available for the Galaxy S22 in Green with 256GB storage space. Also, there’s no extended warranty available, meaning you get the standard one-year warranty for your new Galaxy S22 from Woot.
Samsung packed the humblest of the Galaxy S22 series with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that boosts performance and allows for good battery life. The battery can be fast charged. The S22’s display is equally impressive–a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 422 ppi.
And yet, it’s in terms of camera specs that Samsung went wild with this phone. Various photography modes, including Nightography, allow remarkable photos to be taken even in low light. The smartphone supports 8K video and has a great Auto Focus Video Stabilization feature.
The triple-camera module has a 50MP wide-lens camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor used for optical zoom. Whatever and wherever you’re capturing with your smartphone should look punchy, clear, and vivid. Add the 10MP selfie camera, and you get a great camera phone from Samsung. And at its current price at Woot, we’d say few other devices below $500 can stand up to the S22’s quality build and overall performance.
The S22 is currently on sale at Woot, and we’d say you better hurry up and get yours before it’s too late! After all, who wouldn’t want to pay less than $500 for a flagship device from Samsung with a listed price of about $850? We thought so, too!
Should you have something specific in mind for the color of your next Android-powered smartphone, we advise you to check Amazon’s on the Galaxy S22. At the online retailer, you can get the 2022 flagship device for a higher price, but you’ll be able to select one of several available colors. The merchant has thrown in an extra 90 days of FREE Amazon Music Premium Unlimited to the deal.
