Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Galaxy S22 is a steal at that price, grab it at its cheapest ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S22 is a steal at that price, grab it at its cheapest ever
Lightweight, elegantly designed, and packed with a handful of incredible features, the Galaxy S22 is one of Samsung’s highly praised flagship smartphones of late. The armored aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass panels make it classy and desirable. It might not be everyone’s choice of the best smartphone, but it’s undoubtedly worth most people’s attention. And now, it sees a dramatic price drop at Woot by over 40%!

The S22 is currently on sale at Woot, and we’d say you better hurry up and get yours before it’s too late! After all, who wouldn’t want to pay less than $500 for a flagship device from Samsung with a listed price of about $850? We thought so, too!

Get the S22 256GB for just $497.99 at Woot now

The Galaxy S22 is an Android powerhouse worth the attention of every flagship seeker. The device runs on Android 12 and has plenty of stunning features, including a fast processor, long battery life, and impressive camera performance. Right now, Woot sells the S22 with 256GB storage capacity in the color Green at 40+% below its regular price.
$352 off (41%)
$497 99
$849 99
Buy at Woot

Get the S22 256GB at a discounted price from Amazon

Grab the S22-one of Samsung's most notable flagship devices-at a discounted price from Amazon. There are several different colors available. With 8K video, long battery life, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the device has plenty to offer the average customer. Hurry up and take advantage of the offer!
$120 off (14%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


Before you pull the trigger, note that Woot’s bargain is only available for the Galaxy S22 in Green with 256GB storage space. Also, there’s no extended warranty available, meaning you get the standard one-year warranty for your new Galaxy S22 from Woot.

Should you have something specific in mind for the color of your next Android-powered smartphone, we advise you to check Amazon’s on the Galaxy S22. At the online retailer, you can get the 2022 flagship device for a higher price, but you’ll be able to select one of several available colors. The merchant has thrown in an extra 90 days of FREE Amazon Music Premium Unlimited to the deal.

Samsung packed the humblest of the Galaxy S22 series with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that boosts performance and allows for good battery life. The battery can be fast charged. The S22’s display is equally impressive–a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 422 ppi.

And yet, it’s in terms of camera specs that Samsung went wild with this phone. Various photography modes, including Nightography, allow remarkable photos to be taken even in low light. The smartphone supports 8K video and has a great Auto Focus Video Stabilization feature.

The triple-camera module has a 50MP wide-lens camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor used for optical zoom. Whatever and wherever you’re capturing with your smartphone should look punchy, clear, and vivid. Add the 10MP selfie camera, and you get a great camera phone from Samsung. And at its current price at Woot, we’d say few other devices below $500 can stand up to the S22’s quality build and overall performance.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's self–repair program is now available in Europe and UK
Samsung's self–repair program is now available in Europe and UK
The Galaxy S22 is a steal at that price, grab it at its cheapest ever
The Galaxy S22 is a steal at that price, grab it at its cheapest ever
Vote now: What resolution do you use for video recording on your phone?
Vote now: What resolution do you use for video recording on your phone?
Samsung could begin beta testing a fan-favorite services next month
Samsung could begin beta testing a fan-favorite services next month
Save $450 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the king of all foldables; get yours from Amazon now
Save $450 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the king of all foldables; get yours from Amazon now
Best Android phones in 2023 - our top picks
Best Android phones in 2023 - our top picks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless