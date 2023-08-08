Save a whopping $410 on the Galaxy S22 Plus in Green; get one from Amazon now

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Save a whopping $410 on the Galaxy S22 Plus; get one from Amazon now
If you have been scouring the web in search of a top-tier phone at a budget-friendly price, you are in luck. You can now score a massive, and we mean massive, saving on the Green-colored 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Right now, this nice smartphone is discounted by a whopping 41% and is available at its lowest price ever, which is amazing. This means you will save a jaw-dropping $410 if you get a Galaxy S22 Plus through this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB, Green): Save $410!

Get the Green-colored 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ from Amazon and save a whopping $410 in the process. Despite being an older model, the S22 Plus still packs a lot of firepower and is a real bargain at this price.
$410 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


As a last-year phone from Samsung's Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S22 Plus offers great performance. It packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. All this gives the Galaxy S22 Plus a lot of firepower, which you can use to play heavy games or run demanding apps on your phone.

Of course, one won't be a top-tier phone if it doesn't take gorgeous photos. The Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 50 MP main camera and a
10 MP selfie snapper. And while the phone doesn't come with the best cameras on the market, its photos are still pretty awesome. The cameras can shoot videos of amazing quality as well. The main one can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and the selfie snapper can shoot in up to 4K at 60fps.

As for the battery life, the Galaxy S22 Plus comes equipped with a 4,500mAh power cell, which should be capable of lasting you through a whole business day with moderate-to-heavy usage. That said, the phone supports a 45W fast charging, which is capable to fill the tank in almost an hour. So even if you do need to make a pit stop, it won't be a long one.

With great performance, nice cameras and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy S22 Plus is just a real bargain. So get yours at a discount while you can.

