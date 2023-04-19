The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung makes some of the best Android smartphones on the market. But one of their most intriguing lines of smartphones is the FE — or fan edition — series. Kicked off with the S20, the premise is simple: implement feedback from fans and create the ultimate Galaxy phone. Now this is the type of phone you’d like a deal on!
And the Galaxy S21 FE, being the second iteration of the awesome line, certainly showcases the concept proudly. Its design is modern enough to fit right in with the Galaxy S23 and while it is equipped with hardware from a couple of years ago, it still packs a mighty punch. Oh, and Amazon has three of its color variants on great discounts right now!
With discounts starting at minus 17% and going up to 37%, this deal for the Galaxy S21 FE is absolutely a no-brainer! And it seems like a lot of other people think so too, as supplies are dwindling pretty rapidly, so make sure to check out the offer while the phone is still in stock!
The S21 FE looks pretty modern when compared to the S23 series too! | Image credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy S21 FE is still a phone from a couple of years ago, so we can’t blame you if you don’t recall its specs perfectly. As such, let’s blast through them real quick:
Ok, sure, it doesn’t have a headphone jack. But so what? It has everything that anyone can ask out of a high-end flagship, even for 2023. The Snapdragon 888 was the CPU king of yesteryear, but it still holds its ground firmly and that 6GB of RAM will offer ample opportunity for you to get things done.
Not only that, but the vibrant and fluid display is likely to keep you going back for more. And more you can have indeed: the battery life of the S21 FE is surprisingly sturdy and you’ll need it to snap some epic pics with the excellent camera setup.
If you are asking us if the Galaxy S21 FE is worth your money in 2023, the answer is a definite and resounding yes. Samsung have listened to feedback indeed and this Fan Edition is an absolute steal with such low prices from Amazon. If you are tempted, check out the offers quickly. Supply on one of the variants was already gone while we were working on this one!
- A 6.4” dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Powered by the Snapdragon 888
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Triple camera array: 12MP main, 8MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide
- 32MP front-facing selfie snapper
- An IP68 rating for maximum everyday protection
- Four Android upgrades and five years of security patches
- NFC
