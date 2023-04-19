The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal

The green-tinted variant of the S21 FE comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and a massive battery! Oh, and Amazon has it discounted by 37% right now!

Are you a fan of Purple? Then the Lavender variant of the S21 FE is for you! It can impress you with its fluid and vibrant screen for 27% off right now through Amazon!

The Galaxy S23 Fan Edition comes with an exceptional camera array and a beautiful display. You can get it now with 17% off via Amazon!

A 6.4” dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Powered by the Snapdragon 888

6GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging

Triple camera array: 12MP main, 8MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide

32MP front-facing selfie snapper

An IP68 rating for maximum everyday protection

Four Android upgrades and five years of security patches

NFC

sure

everything

Galaxy S21 FE in White with a sweet 17% off The Galaxy S23 Fan Edition comes with an exceptional camera array and a beautiful display. You can get it now with 17% off via Amazon! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S21 FE in Lavender with a tasty 27% off Are you a fan of Purple? Then the Lavender variant of the S21 FE is for you! It can impress you with its fluid and vibrant screen for 27% off right now through Amazon! $162 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S21 FE in White with a massive 37% off The green-tinted variant of the S21 FE comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and a massive battery! Oh, and Amazon has it discounted by 37% right now! $220 off (37%) Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S21 FE is still a phone from a couple of years ago, so we can’t blame you if you don’t recall its specs perfectly. As such, let’s blast through them real quick:Ok,, it doesn’t have a headphone jack. But so what? It hasthat anyone can ask out of a high-end flagship, even for 2023. The Snapdragon 888 was the CPU king of yesteryear, but it still holds its ground firmly and that 6GB of RAM will offer ample opportunity for you to get things done.Not only that, but the vibrant and fluid display is likely to keep you going back for more. And more you can have indeed: the battery life of the S21 FE is surprisingly sturdy and you’ll need it to snap some epic pics with the excellent camera setup.If you are asking us if the Galaxy S21 FE is worth your money in 2023, the answer is a definite and resounding yes. Samsung have listened to feedback indeed and this Fan Edition is an absolute steal with such low prices from Amazon. If you are tempted, check out the offers quickly. Supply on one of the variants was already gone while we were working on this one!