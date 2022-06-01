 Best Buy has the Galaxy S21 FE discounted by $200 right now - PhoneArena
Best Buy has the Galaxy S21 FE discounted by $200 right now

Deals
Best Buy has the Galaxy S21 FE discounted by $200 right now
Although it is no shopping season right now, Best Buy is one of the retailers which almost always has a sweet deal for you. This time, the retailer has the Galaxy S21 FE discounted by a good $200 with same-day activation.

Get the Galaxy S21 FE deal here:

The deal allows you to get the 128GB Galaxy S21 FE for just $499.99, while the bigger storage version, the 256GB one, is discounted to $569.99. The thing is, you need to activate the phone with the purchase with one of the main carriers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and even Sprint (which is now part of T-Mobile).

But that's not all. On top of that, Best Buy is also offering trade-in options with your preferred US carrier for the Galaxy S21 FE. With eligible trade-in, you can save up to $800 off on the Galaxy S21 FE: but keep in mind that the trade-in should be in-store to benefit from the discount.

Here you can see how much you can get for your old phone from the trade-in offer Best Buy is currently running.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a gorgeous mid-range phone, released in January of this year, sporting a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It features the Snapdragon 888 chip and 6GB of RAM. The mid-ranger is powered by a 4500mAh battery cell which supports up to 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Pretty much, the deal above makes this great phone even a better option if you're on a budget or you don't want to spend too much for a new phone.
