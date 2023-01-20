Time to become a Samsung fan! For a limited time, save $280 on the Galaxy S21 FE

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Samsung Deals
When Samsung first released the Fan Edition of its Galaxy S series back in 2020, the barebones flagship became an instant hit. People just loved the idea of a core experience with all the bells and whistles of a flagship phone but without the flagship price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Various Colors, Carrier Activation
$280 off (40%)
$419 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy


Now, you can get the second iteration of this idea—the Galaxy S21 FE 5G—and save even more money, thanks to this limited-time Best Buy deal. For just $419 (normally $699), you can have one of the best displays on the market, snappy performance, a big battery, and a great camera system as well.

As always, you can check out our Galaxy S21 FE review (8.3) for a deep dive, but in a nutshell, this phone is a great performer all around. The most important feature that you're getting with the S21 FE is its gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, equipped with Samsung's adaptive refresh rate tech. This beauty is able to hit 120 Hz and slow things down when needed to conserve battery.

The Snapdragon 888 inside the Galaxy S21 FE might seem outdated, but bear in mind that this is a flagship processor and will put many (if not all) midrange chips in its pocket easily. The design is also pretty cool, and there are a few colors to choose from, including olive, navy, and lavender. Oh, and the phone is also IP68 rated, so a great deal overall.

