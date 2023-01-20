Time to become a Samsung fan! For a limited time, save $280 on the Galaxy S21 FE
When Samsung first released the Fan Edition of its Galaxy S series back in 2020, the barebones flagship became an instant hit. People just loved the idea of a core experience with all the bells and whistles of a flagship phone but without the flagship price.
Now, you can get the second iteration of this idea—the Galaxy S21 FE 5G—and save even more money, thanks to this limited-time Best Buy deal. For just $419 (normally $699), you can have one of the best displays on the market, snappy performance, a big battery, and a great camera system as well.
The Snapdragon 888 inside the Galaxy S21 FE might seem outdated, but bear in mind that this is a flagship processor and will put many (if not all) midrange chips in its pocket easily. The design is also pretty cool, and there are a few colors to choose from, including olive, navy, and lavender. Oh, and the phone is also IP68 rated, so a great deal overall.
As always, you can check out our Galaxy S21 FE review (8.3) for a deep dive, but in a nutshell, this phone is a great performer all around. The most important feature that you're getting with the S21 FE is its gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, equipped with Samsung's adaptive refresh rate tech. This beauty is able to hit 120 Hz and slow things down when needed to conserve battery.
