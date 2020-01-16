Compact Galaxy S20 finally appears with 12GB RAM, benching against S20+





Powered by the same Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processing power as its larger brethren, the S20 munchkin will by no means be a slouch. In fact, MySmartPrice just alerted us that it leaked on Geekbench with the whopping 12GB RAM under the hood, indicating a top-of-the-line performance and confirming the rumors that all members of the S20 family will ship with 12 gigs as standard.





While it benches less than the S20+, denoted with the SM-G986U model number, these are most likely still engineering pre-release versions with non-retail software, so we wouldn't put much hype in the numbers, given that the S20 still lifts around the Snapdragon 855+ mark with this clock frequency.









The most exciting part for us is that the Galaxy S20 will be the most compact phone in its specs juggernaut class, what with the 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.36 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1 mm) size. That's about the volume of the Galaxy S10 , and that one is by no means a large phone for today's standards.





Compare that to the dummy of the Galaxy S20 Ultra when put next to the Galaxy Note 10+ , and you'll see the ocean of size difference between the smallest and largest members of the S20 family. Moreover, the aspect ratio of the display has grown taller now, up to 20:9, which makes the S20 Ultra all the more gargantuan to look at.





Now, the only thing left is to wait for the eventual Exynos 990 version of the Galaxy S20 phones to be benchmarked as well, so that we can compare the two processors and see which will come on top. Samsung's Exynos model will have the advantage of an integrated 5G modem, whereas the Snapdragon 865 has to have Qualcomm's X55 one tacked on in addition to the processor chippery.





Here are the main differences of the new Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 processor when compared to their predecessors in phones like the S10, or against Apple's finest for the moment A13.

Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison

