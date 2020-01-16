Compact Galaxy S20 finally appears with 12GB RAM, benching against S20+
The most exciting part for us is that the Galaxy S20 will be the most compact phone in its specs juggernaut class, what with the 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.36 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 9.1 mm) size. That's about the volume of the Galaxy S10, and that one is by no means a large phone for today's standards.
Compare that to the dummy of the Galaxy S20 Ultra when put next to the Galaxy Note 10+, and you'll see the ocean of size difference between the smallest and largest members of the S20 family. Moreover, the aspect ratio of the display has grown taller now, up to 20:9, which makes the S20 Ultra all the more gargantuan to look at.
Now, the only thing left is to wait for the eventual Exynos 990 version of the Galaxy S20 phones to be benchmarked as well, so that we can compare the two processors and see which will come on top. Samsung's Exynos model will have the advantage of an integrated 5G modem, whereas the Snapdragon 865 has to have Qualcomm's X55 one tacked on in addition to the processor chippery.
Here are the main differences of the new Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 processor when compared to their predecessors in phones like the S10, or against Apple's finest for the moment A13.
Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison
|Exynos 990 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S20)
|Snapdragon 855+
|Apple A13
|Production process
|7nm+ EUV
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|7nm (TSMC FF)
|7nm (TSMC N7P)
|Processor cores
|2x Exynos M5
2x Cortex A76
4x Cortex A55
|1x 2.84GHz A77
3x 2.42GHz A77
4x 1.8GHz A55
|1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz
3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz
4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz
|2x Lightning @2.66GHz
4x Thunder @1.7GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650 at 587MHz
|Adreno 640
|Apple custom quad-core
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
(Category 24)
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps
|X55 5G modem add-on
up to 7 Gbps over 5G, and 2.5 Gbps download speeds on LTE
|Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)
Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 316Mbps
X50 5G modem add-on
|Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)
Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA
Uploads: up to 225Mbps
|AI co-processor
|Yes, dual-core NPU
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, octa-core Neural Engine
|Video encode
|4K HDR at 150fps
8K HDR at 30fps
|8K HDR
|4K HDR10+
|4K HDR at 60fps
|Misc.
|UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds
LPDDR5 memory support
Single-camera up to 108MP
120Hz display refresh rate
|LPDDR5 memory support
|4K HDR Bokeh Video
8K 360 VR video playback
Always-on noise cancellation
Dual-frequency GPS
|Computational photography
Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second
