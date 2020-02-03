Polls

$1,400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra: yay or nay?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 03, 2020, 9:04 AM
So, a new rumor dropped today and we allegedly know the prices of the upcoming Galaxy S20 phones. These will be $999 for the S20, $1,199 for the S20+ and — wait for it — $1,399 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is all for the 5G variants and, allegedly, there will be no 4G models released in the US. So, basically, these are the Galaxy S20 phones, period.

Now, we did expect the S20 Ultra to be on the expensive side — it's rumored to be a beast of a phone with a ton of improvements, especially when it comes to its cameras and battery life. But is $1,400 pushing it?

For comparison's sake, the Galaxy Note 10+ 512 GB variant started at $1,199, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G edition was $1,299. In other words, it seems Samsung is not done with the price inflations — not yet. When will it end? Probably when customers push back.

That said, are you getting ready to cough up $1,400 for the big, bad Galaxy S20 Ultra or are you already planning to settle for less?


Willing to pay $1,400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Vote View Result

Atrixboyyy
Reply

1. Atrixboyyy

Posts: 625; Member since: Nov 03, 2011

That's insane... I was screaming "take my money" but now... I take it back.

posted on 57 min ago

redmd
Reply

2. redmd

Posts: 1965; Member since: Oct 26, 2011

With that price I might be getting the Galaxy Fold.

posted on 39 min ago

maestrotelefono
Reply

3. maestrotelefono

Posts: 17; Member since: Sep 30, 2019

1400 USD for an Android phone…. with full of bloatwares…. congrat for the buyers!

posted on 36 min ago

torr310
Reply

4. torr310

Posts: 1732; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Ask yourself..... Do we really need to spend this much on a phone? Do we have other choices?

posted on 28 min ago

L0n3n1nja
Reply

5. L0n3n1nja

Posts: 1609; Member since: Jul 12, 2016

Still haven't paid over $700 for a phone.

posted on 27 min ago

saddameu
Reply

6. saddameu

Posts: 45; Member since: Mar 26, 2017

is not stupid who asks, is stupid who pays. Keep in mind that all of these money hungry companies want to increase their profit each year, there is no stop to that as long buyers pay for it. It doesnt matter they have bilions under their pillow, they want more cuz why not if dumb people are willing to support them? is a f phone, a flagship should not cost more than 700-800 $

posted on 21 min ago

Supraman21
Reply

7. Supraman21

Posts: 469; Member since: Jun 09, 2010

Nope. No phone should ever excee $1000. S20 - $550 S20+ - $650 S20 Ultra - $750

posted on 11 min ago

Georgio
Reply

8. Georgio

Posts: 334; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

1400$ for that ugly surfing board? No way!!

posted on 2 min ago

