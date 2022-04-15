Bug from software update is causing serious issues with the Galaxy S20 series displays

Based on posts found on Reddit Twitter , and Samsung's customer forums , it seems that some of those still using a phone in the Galaxy S20 series are having issues with the display on their devices. Some of these screens are showing thin vertical pink or green lines. Some of these posts note that the issue occurred immediately following a software update while others pointed out that the lines started to surface after the expiration of their phone's warranty.





While some posts by device owners are recent, others date back to 2021. In July of last year, we told you that problems with the Galaxy S20 screens started showing up after about a year of usage. At that time, one of the issues was a "green/white flicker" that appeared on the phone's display. At least one Galaxy S20 owner had his screen repaired by Samsung , but with another nine months gone by, those experiencing the problem now might not have any warranty protection and will have to pay out of pocket for any screen repair.

Some Samsung Galaxy S20 owners are reporting that the display on their devices is breaking











My phone is just 15 months old. #s20plus without a drop or hit randomly a green line started appearing on my mobile this evening. After the software update & when the warranty period is over.@SamsungIndia@SamsungMobile@Asim_Warsi@geekyranjit@Vish_Mu__@MangoManComicpic.twitter.com/wIgWXyxb8Z — Shriniwas (@shrinu16) March 20, 2022

If Samsung were to try to put the blame on the phone owner and say that some sort of physical damage from a fall caused the problem, a user could point to the large number of identical complaints found on the aforementioned forums to show that too many Galaxy S20 users are reporting the same exact problem for the issue to be caused by carelessness or an accident on the part of the device owners.

Some Galaxy S20 series owners are luckier than others. One Reddit user using the handle bananabanana9876 said, "Mine is still only more than a month old, so it's still in warranty. I took it (to a) Samsung service store and they said they don't have spare part available, so they would give me full refund. I'm lucky (or unlucky) I guess." The same Reddit subscriber suggested to Galaxy S20 users that they refrain from installing software updates on their Galaxy S20 handsets.





The Samsung customer forum is full of complaints from Galaxy S20 series owners with some explaining how the issue with their display just came out of nowhere. According to a Galaxy S20 owner who calls himself Hrufine on the Samsung community board, "I never thought it will happen to my phone. But yes today all of a sudden while watching YouTube green line appeared at the middle of the screen vertical. It was white for a while then turned green."



He adds, "Not sure what to do with this junk exynos 990 heater phone now. At least screen was good but now this phone does not hold any value. Samsung should take ownership of this issue."

Software updates for the Galaxy S20 line seem to have set off this issue







Messages posted as recently as this past Tuesday, April 12th, appear on the Samsung community board. And at least one user posted that his phone has two vertical lines on his phone. He also states that the issue started after a software update (which seems to be a similar factor found in many posts) and that a factory reset didn't help which has to be alarming to those hoping for a solution to this problem.





One of our loyal readers using the name PhoneHead , posted a comment about our story from last July that we mentioned earlier in this article. He wrote just four days ago that a vertical line appeared on the left side of his Galaxy S20+ screen. He also had a problem with the screen on his Galaxy Note 9 following a software update.





He said that he was going to give up his Galaxy S21 Ultra and said that he would no longer deal with any Samsung device. So far, there is no response from Samsung and if we do hear from the firm, we will pass along the response to you.





If you own a Galaxy S20 series handset and are having a problem with the unit's display, please drop us a comment in the box below. Let us know what steps you have taken in order to fix the display or to get a replacement from Samsung.

