Samsung Galaxy S20 display issues seem to surface after a year of usage

“at first i notice flickering lines on my device specially when playing games. I ask the samsung support and instructed me to soft reset my phone. then it turned green and white display and overheat when stayed open for a while,”







This isn't an isolated case either - there’s a “A significant number of users are getting the flickering green/white screen issue, most of them after a year (end of warranty).”







There’s also a YouTube video (embedded above) demonstrating the issue and judging by the comments, quite a few people had the same problem with their Samsung Galaxy phones. Even though



Unsurprisingly, the frustration levels are quite high at the moment and nobody seems to know what triggers the issue, or if it’s a software problem or hardware damage. Some people even suggested that this display issue has something to do with the latest April-June security updates.



