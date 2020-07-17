Samsung Galaxy deal from Vodafone: save up to £308, claim free Galaxy Buds+, Amazon gift card

This story is sponsored by Vodafone UK.



The Samsung Galaxy S phones look dazzling





The



You've got a pick of three distinct designs here. The A smartphone that exemplifies the modern handset look — thin and elegant, with a slightly curved screen and an arched back for a good fit in the hand. Samsung has perfected the glass-and-metal construction over the past 5 years and knows how to make a desirable phone.The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 series look striking with their thin bezels and pack huge batteries in what are — considering their specs — small bodies.You've got a pick of three distinct designs here. The Galaxy S10 is the thinnest and lightest of them — despite having a rather large screen, it feels easy and comfortable to carry around in every situation. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a more classic smartphone look, with a flat screen on the front. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is slightly larger, but still walks the fine line between size and ease of use.





Even more dazzling with an exclusive colour option!





Vodafone customers will get access to a brand-new, exclusive colour option for the Galaxy S20+ 5G! Aside from the shiny Cosmic Grey and stealthy Cosmic Black, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is now available in Aura Red!



The Galaxy Buds+ are among the best wireless earbuds out there





Samsung's latest wireless Buds+ offer active noise cancellation on top of features that Samsung fans loved from the past. A high-quality sound, good fit, and easy touch controls when tapping the sides. They also provide seriously impressive run times on a single charge and the fact that their case can be wirelessly charged makes them that much more convenient.









Powerful computers, excellent cameras… in your pocket!





Needless to say, all your favourite games and all your favourite apps will run without a hitch. And they will look great, too! Samsung’s beautiful AMOLED screens look equally lovely on all three of these phones. Well, the Galaxy S20+ 5G has the benefit of having a 120 Hz refresh rate for extra smooth animations and pleasing transitions.



The Galaxy S20+ 5G represents the latest advancements in Samsung camera tech, with a 12 MP main sensor, and a 64 MP zoom camera. But rest assured that the Galaxy S10 is still quite the performer in both picture and video — the 2019 flagship can hold its own up there with the new, 2020 models. The Galaxy S10 Lite is the value-offer phone here, but doesn't sacrifice camera performance. Its inclusion of Super Steady OIS and excellent HDR will make sure that you capture great memorabilia from your adventures under the bright sun, all at a more affordable price point.



Rest assured that whichever of these beasts you pick, you will have an amazing camera always with you, no matter where you go.



Why switch to Vodafone?





If you travel abroad, you will be able to enjoy roaming connectivity at no extra cost in more locations than what any other UK carrier provides.



