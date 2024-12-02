Samsung says to take off the Galaxy Ring, if this thing occurs
Smart rings cannot grant you great powers (as of time of writing), but they can give you something else: headache.
I mean, users are not happy to find out that something's wrong with their brand-new Galaxy Ring gadgets, for example. I wouldn't be, either.
If you're new to the product category, let me introduce you to the Galaxy Ring: that's just another fitness tracker, it's just that this one is designed to be worn on your finger.
It pairs with Galaxy phones and requires the Samsung Health app to display its data. However, a notable limitation is its lack of universal compatibility. Currently, the ring doesn’t support iPhones, and certain features are unavailable on non-Galaxy Android devices, making its functionality somewhat restricted depending on your smartphone.
The bad news is that the Galaxy Ring comes with a disposable design, as any attempt at repairs renders it irreparably damaged and unusable, as we've told you earlier.
Thankfully, not every problem drags irreparable damage along. For example, there are now reports that the Galaxy Ring is prone to heating up. Okay, the finger gadget doesn't have a screen, but it does pack multiple sensors and trackers – these do generate heat.
As you know, heat is the enemy of all things tech.
The Galaxy Ring is no exception to the rule. The smart ring can occasionally feel warm. While this could turn out to be a rare occurrence, Samsung acknowledges it as a possibility and explains why it might happen and how to handle it.
The device contains microchips, a battery, and biometric sensors – components that, despite their compact size, can generate heat. Samsung notes that the ring might feel warm during extended use or when using features that consume more battery power.
Fortunately, this warmth is typically normal and shouldn’t impact the ring’s performance or lifespan. However, if the Galaxy Ring feels warm for an extended period, Samsung advises removing it and pausing use for a while. Persistent overheating is a sign of a potential issue, and users are encouraged to contact Samsung support for assistance if the problem continues.
