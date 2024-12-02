Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung says to take off the Galaxy Ring, if this thing occurs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables
A woman holding the Galaxy Ring in front of her face.
Smart rings cannot grant you great powers (as of time of writing), but they can give you something else: headache.

I mean, users are not happy to find out that something's wrong with their brand-new Galaxy Ring gadgets, for example. I wouldn't be, either.

If you're new to the product category, let me introduce you to the Galaxy Ring: that's just another fitness tracker, it's just that this one is designed to be worn on your finger.

It pairs with Galaxy phones and requires the Samsung Health app to display its data. However, a notable limitation is its lack of universal compatibility. Currently, the ring doesn’t support iPhones, and certain features are unavailable on non-Galaxy Android devices, making its functionality somewhat restricted depending on your smartphone.

The bad news is that the Galaxy Ring comes with a disposable design, as any attempt at repairs renders it irreparably damaged and unusable, as we've told you earlier.

Thankfully, not every problem drags irreparable damage along. For example, there are now reports that the Galaxy Ring is prone to heating up. Okay, the finger gadget doesn't have a screen, but it does pack multiple sensors and trackers – these do generate heat.

As you know, heat is the enemy of all things tech.

The Galaxy Ring is no exception to the rule. The smart ring can occasionally feel warm. While this could turn out to be a rare occurrence, Samsung acknowledges it as a possibility and explains why it might happen and how to handle it.

The device contains microchips, a battery, and biometric sensors – components that, despite their compact size, can generate heat. Samsung notes that the ring might feel warm during extended use or when using features that consume more battery power.

Fortunately, this warmth is typically normal and shouldn’t impact the ring’s performance or lifespan. However, if the Galaxy Ring feels warm for an extended period, Samsung advises removing it and pausing use for a while. Persistent overheating is a sign of a potential issue, and users are encouraged to contact Samsung support for assistance if the problem continues.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless