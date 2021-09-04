Notification Center

Samsung Android

Unveiling seems imminent for the Samsung Galaxy M22 and its rumored 6000mAh battery

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Unveiling seems imminent for the Samsung Galaxy M22 and its rumored 6000mAh battery
Samsung's Galaxy M series is a line of budget handsets available online only. Since earlier in the summer there has been speculation about the Galaxy M22. SamMobile reports that an official support page for the phone has been seen on Samsung's Russian website giving hope to those interested in the device that it might soon be unveiled. Rumored specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

A MediaTek Helio G80 processor is expected under the hood along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. A 1TB capacity microSD slot is available for those who need additional storage. On the back of the device is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera, an ultra-wide 8MP camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. A waterdrop notch is expected on the handset's display.

Color options are said to be Blue, Black, and White, and keeping the lights on could be a 6000mAh battery. A previous report had the Galaxy M22 priced at EUR 239.90; while that is equivalent to $285.05 USD at current exchange rates, that doesn't necessarily mean that the phone will sport that exact dollar price if purchased in the states. Speaking of which, some previously released Galaxy M models (such as the Galaxy M51) are available from Amazon without a U.S. warranty.

The Galaxy M51 is compatible with most GSM carriers in the states such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and MetroPCS. The phone won't work with CDMA carriers such as Verizon and  Boost. We assume that this will also apply to the Galaxy M22.

