Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon



The retailer is running a deal campaign on pretty much every Galaxy Buds model out there, and the discount is really not that bad—a good percentage of the original price has been shaved off. If you want something comfortable and stylish, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live with 33% off, bringing the price into the sub-$100 territory. These are great, but don't just take our word for it; head to the The retailer is running a deal campaign on pretty much every Galaxy Buds model out there, and the discount is really not that bad—a good percentage of the original price has been shaved off. If you want something comfortable and stylish, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live with 33% off, bringing the price into the sub-$100 territory. These are great, but don't just take our word for it; head to the full review to learn everything about them.

Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.