Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon

The retailer is running a deal campaign on pretty much every Galaxy Buds model out there, and the discount is really not that bad—a good percentage of the original price has been shaved off. If you want something comfortable and stylish, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live with 33% off, bringing the price into the sub-$100 territory. These are great, but don't just take our word for it; head to the The retailer is running a deal campaign on pretty much every Galaxy Buds model out there, and the discount is really not that bad—a good percentage of the original price has been shaved off. If you want something comfortable and stylish, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live with 33% off, bringing the price into the sub-$100 territory. These are great, but don't just take our word for it; head to the full review to learn everything about them.

Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds US Version, Active Noise Cancelling, Wireless Charging, Case Included, Mystic Bronze $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless, Noise Cancelling, Charging Case, Quality Sound, Water Resistant, Phantom Black (US Version) $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds, Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound, Bluetooth, Lightweight, Comfort Fit, Touch Control, US Version, Graphite $40 off (27%) Buy at Amazon



Then there's the



Last but not least, you can get the affordable and currently released

Also Read: Best wireless earbuds to buy in 2022 Then there's the Galaxy Buds Pro model, and as the name suggests, these earbuds stand at the top end of Samsung's audio ecosystem. They feature great noise-cancelling technology, amazing sound, wireless charging, and protection from the elements.Last but not least, you can get the affordable and currently released Galaxy Buds 2 , which are also pretty lightweight and comfortable and have most of the bells and whistles of the Pro model. Of course, you can check out our full reviews of the aforementioned models for more details. Don't wait too long, though - deals like this one will be hard to come by once the holiday season is over.

Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.