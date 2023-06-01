Grab Samsung's stylish ANC, AKG-powered Galaxy Buds Live at an exceptional discount from Amazon
If you are on the hunt for a new pair of nice-looking and sounding wireless earbuds, then we have great news for you. Amazon is currently offering the amazing Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at a huge discount.
You can now get a Mystic Black, Mystic White, or Mystic Bronze-colored Galaxy Buds Live for $52 below their sticker price. But if you want to save even more and the color doesn't matter to you, you can get yourself a pair of Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Red. This version of the earbuds is currently on sale at a 45% discount, which means you will save approximately $68 if you go for the red-colored model.
Right from the beginning, we must say that the Galaxy Buds Live are not as good as high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. However, the Galaxy Buds Live still sound pretty amazing. They are powered by AKG's sound technology and are great earbuds for taking phone calls and listening to music while chilling on your couch. Furthermore, they are just a real bargain right now with Amazon's current killer deal on them.
The Galaxy Buds Live also boast an IPX2 rating, which means they should be great for light workouts as well. However, showering with them is strongly not recommended. If you want to listen to Taylor Swift while taking a bath, it's best to get yourself a Bluetooth speaker in addition to the Galaxy Buds Live.
If you get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live now, you can also take advantage of another offer. You will be able to use Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 90 days. However, keep in mind that the subscription will automatically continue at a price of $10.99 per month — $8.99 per month for Prime members — when the trial ends.
In addition to their good sound, the Galaxy Buds Live come with Active Noise Cancellation to block out the noise from the outside world. The earbuds also have a pretty nice battery life. Without the case, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby on and up to 8 hours with them off. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled or up to 29 hours with them disabled. The case also supports wireless charging.
