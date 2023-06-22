Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Score a 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live if you are willing to make a small compromise

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score a 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live if you are willing to make a small compromise
Who said you need to spend a lot of money on nice-sounding earbuds? Now, don't get us wrong, this is usually true. Nice-sounding earbuds indeed cost a lot, however, with Amazon's current killer deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, you can now get a pair of good-sounding earbuds at the price of budget ones.

At the moment Amazon is selling the international version of the Galaxy Buds Live with a just whopping 53% discount, letting you save almost $75 on these great earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (International Version): Now 53% OFF on Amazon

Save big on the nice-sounding Galaxy Buds Live. Get a pair at an extremely budget-friendly price from Amazon. Bear in mind that this is the International Version of the earbuds, which means they don't have a warranty in the US.
$75 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


However, bear in mind that since this is the international version of the earbuds, Samsung's standard one-year warranty won't be valid in the US. So if you live in the US, you will be on your own if something happens with your Galaxy Buds Live.

True, the Galaxy Buds Live are not high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example. But they are also powered by AKG's sound technology, which means they sound great and are just perfect for phone calls, watching movies, and listening to music while lying on your couch. And at their current price, these bad boys are just worth every single penny. Amazon just makes it really hard to find better earbuds at this price point with its current discount.

But the good sound and their current ultra-competitive price aren't the only advantages of the Galaxy Buds Live. These bad boys also come with Active Noise Cancellation and have great battery life. On their own, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 8 hours with them disabled. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby on or up to 29 hours with them off. The case of the earbuds also supports wireless charging. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Live also have an IPX2 water-resistant rating, which means they should be suitable for light workouts.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are decent earbuds. Yes, they aren't the best out there, but they aren't the worst, either. However, if you can neglect that these bad boys don't come with a warranty in the US, they are just a no-brainer, and you should definitely save on a pair of Galaxy Buds Live while the sale is still active.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Deal nets new and existing T-Mobile subscribers a free iPhone 13 in time for Father's Day
Deal nets new and existing T-Mobile subscribers a free iPhone 13 in time for Father's Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Opera’s new AI-powered browser is now available for all Android users
Opera’s new AI-powered browser is now available for all Android users
Key Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specs, colors, and surprising fifth variant come to light
Key Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specs, colors, and surprising fifth variant come to light
Score a 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live if you are willing to make a small compromise
Score a 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live if you are willing to make a small compromise
Signal’s latest beta steps up it’s texting game and allows you to be more expressive in-chat
Signal’s latest beta steps up it’s texting game and allows you to be more expressive in-chat
Qualcomm’s new S3 Gen 2 sound platform is here to improve your gaming experience
Qualcomm’s new S3 Gen 2 sound platform is here to improve your gaming experience
Save $230 on the 512GB Porsche in disguise, Motorola Edge + 2022; get one from Amazon now
Save $230 on the 512GB Porsche in disguise, Motorola Edge + 2022; get one from Amazon now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless