Score a 53% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live if you are willing to make a small compromise
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who said you need to spend a lot of money on nice-sounding earbuds? Now, don't get us wrong, this is usually true. Nice-sounding earbuds indeed cost a lot, however, with Amazon's current killer deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, you can now get a pair of good-sounding earbuds at the price of budget ones.
However, bear in mind that since this is the international version of the earbuds, Samsung's standard one-year warranty won't be valid in the US. So if you live in the US, you will be on your own if something happens with your Galaxy Buds Live.
But the good sound and their current ultra-competitive price aren't the only advantages of the Galaxy Buds Live. These bad boys also come with Active Noise Cancellation and have great battery life. On their own, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 8 hours with them disabled. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby on or up to 29 hours with them off. The case of the earbuds also supports wireless charging. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Live also have an IPX2 water-resistant rating, which means they should be suitable for light workouts.
At the moment Amazon is selling the international version of the Galaxy Buds Live with a just whopping 53% discount, letting you save almost $75 on these great earbuds.
However, bear in mind that since this is the international version of the earbuds, Samsung's standard one-year warranty won't be valid in the US. So if you live in the US, you will be on your own if something happens with your Galaxy Buds Live.
True, the Galaxy Buds Live are not high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example. But they are also powered by AKG's sound technology, which means they sound great and are just perfect for phone calls, watching movies, and listening to music while lying on your couch. And at their current price, these bad boys are just worth every single penny. Amazon just makes it really hard to find better earbuds at this price point with its current discount.
But the good sound and their current ultra-competitive price aren't the only advantages of the Galaxy Buds Live. These bad boys also come with Active Noise Cancellation and have great battery life. On their own, the earbuds last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 8 hours with them disabled. With the case, the earbuds can last up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby on or up to 29 hours with them off. The case of the earbuds also supports wireless charging. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Live also have an IPX2 water-resistant rating, which means they should be suitable for light workouts.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are decent earbuds. Yes, they aren't the best out there, but they aren't the worst, either. However, if you can neglect that these bad boys don't come with a warranty in the US, they are just a no-brainer, and you should definitely save on a pair of Galaxy Buds Live while the sale is still active.
Things that are NOT allowed: