Save up to a whopping 54% on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this deal
Imagine getting Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a whopping 54% discount! Sounds like a dream, doesn't it? However, that's exactly what you can do on Amazon right now.
At the moment, the retailer is selling the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Gray for 54% off, allowing you to save $125 and snag a pair for under $110 if you take advantage of this deal. But before you tap that sweet offer button, we should also mention that the reason these earbuds are so heavily discounted is because these are the international model. This means they don't come with an active warranty in the US. That being said, Amazon is also selling the US model of these awesome earbuds, but at a lower $80 (35%) price cut.
Whichever variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro you go for, you should know that these are money well spent. Being Samsung's flagship earphones, these fellas have a stylish design and deliver awesome sound with strong bass. Furthermore, they come with capable ANC and can be used at the gym, as they boast an IPX7 water resistance, allowing them to survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.
As you can see, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we suggest acting fast and getting a pair now while the offer is still available on Amazon!
These fellas also offer great battery life, delivering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 18 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 29 hours with ANC off.
