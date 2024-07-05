Save up to a whopping 54% on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this deal

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 international model, Gray: Save 54%! Get the Gray-colored international model of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and save $125 in the process. This way, you can snag a pair for less than $110. However, this version doesn't come with an active warranty in the US. $125 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds Pro 2 US model: Save 35%! Amazon is also selling the US model of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at a sweet $80 discount. This one comes with 1 year of warranty. $80 off (35%) Buy at Amazon

Whichever variant of theyou go for, you should know that these are money well spent. Being Samsung's flagship earphones, these fellas have a stylish design and deliver awesome sound with strong bass. Furthermore, they come with capable ANC and can be used at the gym, as they boast an IPX7 water resistance, allowing them to survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.These fellas also offer great battery life, delivering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 18 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 29 hours with ANC off.As you can see, theare indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we suggest acting fast and getting a pair now while the offer is still available on Amazon!