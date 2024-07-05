Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save up to a whopping 54% on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save up to a whopping 54% on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this deal
Imagine getting Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a whopping 54% discount! Sounds like a dream, doesn't it? However, that's exactly what you can do on Amazon right now.

At the moment, the retailer is selling the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Gray for 54% off, allowing you to save $125 and snag a pair for under $110 if you take advantage of this deal. But before you tap that sweet offer button, we should also mention that the reason these earbuds are so heavily discounted is because these are the international model. This means they don't come with an active warranty in the US. That being said, Amazon is also selling the US model of these awesome earbuds, but at a lower $80 (35%) price cut.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 international model, Gray: Save 54%!

Get the Gray-colored international model of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and save $125 in the process. This way, you can snag a pair for less than $110. However, this version doesn't come with an active warranty in the US.
$125 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 US model: Save 35%!

Amazon is also selling the US model of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at a sweet $80 discount. This one comes with 1 year of warranty.
$80 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Whichever variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro you go for, you should know that these are money well spent. Being Samsung's flagship earphones, these fellas have a stylish design and deliver awesome sound with strong bass. Furthermore, they come with capable ANC and can be used at the gym, as they boast an IPX7 water resistance, allowing them to survive water submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes.

These fellas also offer great battery life, delivering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 18 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 29 hours with ANC off.

As you can see, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed worth every penny spent. That's why we suggest acting fast and getting a pair now while the offer is still available on Amazon!

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless