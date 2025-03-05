GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Still-relevant Galaxy Buds 2 Pro receive a generous discount on Amazon

A close-up of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in their case.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may be falling in the older device category now that we have the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they are still worth getting. Not to mention that they've started to receive generous discounts, allowing bargain hunters to up their listening game at a cheaper price.

In fact, you can score a pair for less even now! A third-party seller on Amazon has discounted them by 29%, dropping the price from about $230 to just under $165. Thanks to this, you can save $66 and enjoy premium earbuds that bring a lot to the table.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $66 on Amazon!

$66 off (29%)
Get the premium Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at a sweet $66 discount on Amazon. The earbuds deliver crisp sound, have incredible ANC, and offer good battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Right off the bat, you're getting rich, immersive sound with punchy bass and crisp highs that make everything from your favorite playlists to podcasts sound amazing. On top of that, their top-tier ANC works like a charm, helping you block out distractions and stay immersed in your music.

What's more, they're built for all-day wear, featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design that stays comfortable and secure whether you're on the go, hitting the gym, or unwinding at home. Plus, with an IPX7 water resistance rating, they can survive water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. So, they can handle sweat and splashes, making them the perfect companion for your workouts.

Battery life is another strong point. With ANC on, they deliver up to 5 hours of listening time, and with the case, it extends to up to 29 hours.

Considering their top-quality sound, capable ANC, good battery life, and solid durability, getting the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a cheaper price is an unmissable deal. So, don't wait and score a pair for less now!
