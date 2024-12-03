For a bargain hunter like me, Best Buy's 56% discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a no-brainer
As a bargain hunter and a Galaxy user, I would definitely go for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if I were in the market for new high-end earbuds. They may not be Samsung's flagship earphones anymore, now that we have the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but I believe they are totally worth getting even in 2024.
We reviewed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when they came out, and I must say that I like their loud and clear sound. They also boast deep sub-bass, which is something I definitely appreciate as a hip-hop listener. But even if you aren't into bass-heavy tracks, you'll be able to enjoy these earbuds, as you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Another highlight of Samsung's ex-flagship earphones is their top-notch ANC. It's so good that it silences most low, mid, and even many high-frequency sounds when you turn it on. I also like their solid IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand submersion up to three feet deep for 30 minutes. In other words, they are great for the gym, as they boast the necessary durability to survive even the toughest workouts.
Given how much the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring to the table, I believe they are a no-miss at their current price at Best Buy. That's why I encourage you not to waste time and score a pair at a hefty $130 markdown with this offer as soon as possible!
But what makes them so special and an even bigger bang for your buck right now isn't their premium sound or top-notch ANC and durability; it's their price! Best Buy is currently offering them at a massive $130 post-Cyber Monday discount, which allows you to score a pair for just $99.99, down from $229.99.
