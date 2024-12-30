Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

At 46% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro become a steal, providing sound that's surreal

As we already shared, the tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra is heavily discounted on Amazon right now. However, if you already have a fancy Galaxy Watch but are in need of new high-end earbuds, the former flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also deeply discounted at the retailer.

A third-party seller is offering a massive 46% discount on the Graphite-colored version of these earphones. This lets you score a pair for less than $125 and save $105. We should note that Amazon is taking care of the shipping, and you'll still be able to return the earbuds until January 31st, even though a third-party merchant is offering the discount. In other words, there is nothing to worry about, and we encourage you to capitalize as soon as possible, as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a steal at their current price.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $105 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite are now discounted by $105 on Amazon. With this discount, you can snag a pair for just under $125. The earbuds offer top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and deliver up to 29 hours of battery life with their case. They are still among the best earbuds on the market and are a true bargain right now. Act fast and save today!
$105 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


They may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line earphones anymore, but they still deliver loud sound with a punchy bass. What's more, they come with top-tier ANC, which surprisingly is better than the one on the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. So, you'll be able to listen to your songs without any pesky noises.

Another highlight is their durability, boasting a solid IPX7 water resistance rating. Thanks to that, they can withstand submersion of up to three feet for 30 minutes. So, don't worry, if they can survive that, they can handle any workout.

Adding to their durability is their great battery life. On their own, these fellas offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8 hours with it disabled. With the case their battery life goes up to 18 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still worth getting, especially at 46% off. Just act fast and save on a pair now while the offer is still up for grabs!
