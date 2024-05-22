In this café, you need Circle to Search for the menu and Live Translate to order
There's something called the "Galaxy AI Café" and it's in the Netherlands at various locations:
If you think this is just some café that has Galaxy devices for you to play around with, well, you're halfway there.
The Galaxy AI café was opened in the Netherlands last week and it can be visited at various locations across the country (see the list above). The new Galaxy activation campaign allows visitors to experience the latest Galaxy AI features through a… Korean-themed setup.
At the café, visitors can use Circle to Search with Google to find information about their favorite snacks and order them from the Korean bartender using the AI feature Live Translate. Visitors receive a flyer with a promotion for purchasing Galaxy AI products in local stores.
"An effortlessly translated WhatsApp conversation with a Korean-speaking bartender is a perfect way to show the convenience of Galaxy AI", argues Gerben. "Language barriers are a thing of the past, even when you're on holiday in Korea! We hope visitors leave the Galaxy AI café happy and inspired".
- Eindhoven: May 17 and 18
- Rotterdam: May 25 and 26
- Westfield: May 27 to June 2
- Haarlem: June 8 and 9
- Leeuwarden: June 14 and 15
The thing is, it's a little more complicated than that. In order to do what one does at a café – order and consume – you'll need to interact with Galaxy AI.
"We wanted people to discover the extensive possibilities of Galaxy AI in a unique way", says Gerben van Walt Meijer, Marketing Manager Mobile eXperiences at Samsung Netherlands (via machine translation). "Korean culture is very popular here thanks to K-pop, Kimchi, and Korean series like Squid Game, so we created a Korean experience with Korean lyrics, neon lighting, and a Korean-speaking bartender."
