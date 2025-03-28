Get the Galaxy A36 or A26 for up to $150 off—plus 60% off bundles

If you need more power, feel free to go for the Galaxy A36, which is also available for up to $150 off with a trade-in. You can also save up to 60% on new Galaxy Buds or a smartwatch. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, this bad boy delivers solid mid-range performance, while its gorgeous AMOLED display offers an incredible viewing experience. Don't hesitate—save today!