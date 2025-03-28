Get the Galaxy A36 or A26 for up to $150 off—plus 60% off bundles

Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
A person holding a Galaxy A phone.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new high-end phone, you'll most likely grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the tech giant's top-of-the-line smartphone. It delivers insane performance, boasts an incredible display, and even comes with its own stylus, making it a top pick.

However, if you're looking for a more affordable option but still demand speedy performance and a gorgeous display, you'll definitely go for one of Samsung's latest budget phones, the Galaxy A36 or Galaxy A26.

Galaxy A26 5G: Save up to $150 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$299 99
$150 off (50%)
Trade in your old phone and grab the Galaxy A26 for up to $150 off! Plus, slash up to 60% off Galaxy Buds or a smartwatch. With fast performance and a stunning AMOLED display, this deal is too good to pass up. Don't miss out—save big while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy A36 5G: Save up to $150 with a trade-in!

$249 99
$399 99
$150 off (38%)
If you need more power, feel free to go for the Galaxy A36, which is also available for up to $150 off with a trade-in. You can also save up to 60% on new Galaxy Buds or a smartwatch. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, this bad boy delivers solid mid-range performance, while its gorgeous AMOLED display offers an incredible viewing experience. Don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Samsung


Right now, both phones can be yours for up to a whopping $150 off when you trade in your old smartphone. Plus, Samsung sweetens the deal with big savings on accessories when you bundle them with your new Galaxy A phone. You can score the good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE for just $49.99, down from $99.99, which is a whole 50% off.

If you're after a wearable that can track your workouts, stress, and sleep, the Galaxy Fit 3 can be yours for only $30 — 50% off its price. Alternatively, you can bundle your new Galaxy A with the affordable Galaxy Watch FE and save 49% on the smartwatch. And if that's not enough, your purchase also comes with exciting subscription offers, including a 3-month Peacock Premium plan and 6 months of free SiriusXM Streaming.

So, the only question left is which Galaxy A phone to get with Samsung's generous offer. That's a tough one since both bring a lot to the table while keeping things wallet-friendly. To break it down, if you want more firepower, go for the Galaxy A36. If not, the Galaxy A26 is the way to go.

The former comes with the capable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, while the A26 sports Samsung's fast Exynos 1380 silicon. Both SoCs are famous for their fast performance and ability to tackle most tasks without any issues, but the Snapdragon is slightly more powerful.

Regardless of which model you go for, you'll be in for a treat when streaming YouTube videos. Both come with a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors with deep blacks. And with both featuring 50MP main cameras, they should take beautiful photos, too.

In conclusion, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 are the phones you should consider if you're after performance on a budget. So, don't waste time! Hit the deal button for the phone you want to get and see how much you can save today!
