Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

It's not too late to score the just-released Galaxy A36 at a sweet discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy A36.
A few weeks ago, we shared that Samsung's just-released Galaxy A36 was discounted by a sweet 15% on Amazon. But don't fret if you've missed our initial deal post, as it's not too late to score this budget gem at an even lower price.

The black model is still selling at the same 15% discount, slashing about $61 off its original price. This lets you treat yourself to a unit for south of $340. Not too shabby when you think about the fact that this bad boy was released last month and normally goes for around $400. Be sure to act fast, though, as the promo may expire soon, given that it has been available since the beginning of April.

Save $61 on the Galaxy A36 on Amazon!

$61 off (15%)
You can snag the Galaxy A36 at a sweet $61 discount right now, bringing it down to its best price yet. With its eye-catching display and solid everyday performance, this budget-friendly Samsung phone is a no-brainer for fans looking to save without compromising on quality.
Buy at Amazon


As for the phone itself, well, the Galaxy A36 is a perfect choice if you want a cheap handset for daily tasks like browsing the web, checking your socials, and making phone calls. It's not a powerhouse, but it gets the job done with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

It's a similar story in the camera department. While it's definitely far, far away from the camera capabilities of iPhones and Pixels of the world, its 50MP snapper takes decent-looking photos—completely normal given the price.

On the positive side, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy A36 is definitely worth going for, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button in this article and score one at a sweet discount today!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless