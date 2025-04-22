It's not too late to score the just-released Galaxy A36 at a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we shared that Samsung's just-released Galaxy A36 was discounted by a sweet 15% on Amazon. But don't fret if you've missed our initial deal post, as it's not too late to score this budget gem at an even lower price.
The black model is still selling at the same 15% discount, slashing about $61 off its original price. This lets you treat yourself to a unit for south of $340. Not too shabby when you think about the fact that this bad boy was released last month and normally goes for around $400. Be sure to act fast, though, as the promo may expire soon, given that it has been available since the beginning of April.
As for the phone itself, well, the Galaxy A36 is a perfect choice if you want a cheap handset for daily tasks like browsing the web, checking your socials, and making phone calls. It's not a powerhouse, but it gets the job done with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.
It's a similar story in the camera department. While it's definitely far, far away from the camera capabilities of iPhones and Pixels of the world, its 50MP snapper takes decent-looking photos—completely normal given the price.
In a nutshell, the Galaxy A36 is definitely worth going for, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button in this article and score one at a sweet discount today!
On the positive side, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank.
