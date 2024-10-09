The budget Galaxy A35 is on sale at its lowest price during Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day is just full of enticing Prime Day phone deals, allowing you to save big on a top-notch Galaxy phone like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, if you are in the market for a more budget-friendly handset, feel free to go for Samsung's latest affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A35.
Packed with an Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy A35 delivers solid performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. That said, we did spot a few occasional stutters during our Galaxy A35 review, which is normal for a phone in the budget segment.
You'll be surprised by its camera capabilities, though. Sure, it won't outshine the top camera phones on the market, but the 50 MP main snapper takes some pretty amazing photos, especially in good lighting conditions.
In addition, it features a 5,000 mAh battery that will easily get you through the day without needing top-ups. And if you don't push it too hard, the phone can last even longer on a single charge.
All in all, the Galaxy A35 definitely ranks as one of the top budget phones money can buy right now. Plus, it's even more tempting at its discounted price on Amazon for Prime Day. Make sure to grab one today, since this deal might not last long, given the discount and how capable the phone is.
This budget fella is currently $115 off, meaning you can snag it for under $285 if you don't waste time and capitalize on this deal now. It's worth noting that this is a pretty significant discount, bringing the phone's price to its lowest point on Amazon. In fact, the last time we saw this price cut was during Prime Day in July. That's why it's highly advisable to take advantage of this offer now, as you might not get another chance to save big on this capable phone anytime soon.
