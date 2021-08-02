Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips

Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips0
Apple planning slimmer components to make room for bigger batteries
DigiTimes reports that Apple plans to significantly increase the adoption of integrated passive devices (IPDs) for the peripheral chips included inside the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.
Manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor will be working with Apple on the switch. It’s currently unclear which products will be the first to use the new peripheral chips, but the iPhone 13 series is certainly a strong candidate.
How big will the iPhone 13 battery be?
The iPhone 13 series battery capacity is rumored to be receiving a very nice upgrade that’s enable by a thicker chassis on all three models and the smaller peripheral chips mentioned above.
Apple’s iPhone 13 battery capacities are rumored as follows:
- iPhone 13 mini — 2,406mAh
- iPhone 13 — 3,095mAh
- iPhone 13 Pro — 3,095mAh
- iPhone 13 Pro Max — 4,352mAh
Those numbers would mean an 8% boost for the compact iPhone 13 mini, a battery capacity increase of almost 10% for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a huge 18% upgrade for the range-topping iPhone 13 Pro Max.
If accurate, the iPhone 13 Pro Max could have the highest ever battery capacity in an iPhone. That title is currently held by the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which included a 3,969mAh cell.