Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips

While the iPhone has never really been associated with good battery life, in recent years Apple has taken steps to improve the experienced and a new report claims that it’s now looking to take things a step further. reports that Apple plans to significantly increase the adoption of integrated passive devices (IPDs) for the peripheral chips included inside the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.These chips should enable better performance and will be slimmer in size than current ones, therefore taking up less room and allowing for larger batteries inside the iPhone and other devices.Manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor will be working with Apple on the switch. It’s currently unclear which products will be the first to use the new peripheral chips, but the iPhone 13 series is certainly a strong candidate.The redesigned MacBook Pro and upcoming iPad mini 6 could make use of the technology too. That’s purely speculation, though, as the report doesn’t mention when the first products with IPDs for peripheral chips will be released.The iPhone 13 series battery capacity is rumored to be receiving a very nice upgrade that’s enable by a thicker chassis on all three models and the smaller peripheral chips mentioned above.Apple’s iPhone 13 battery capacities are rumored as follows:Those numbers would mean an 8% boost for the compact iPhone 13 mini, a battery capacity increase of almost 10% for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a huge 18% upgrade for the range-topping iPhone 13 Pro Max.If accurate, the iPhone 13 Pro Max could have the highest ever battery capacity in an iPhone. That title is currently held by the iPhone 11 Pro Max , which included a 3,969mAh cell.