Some Google Maps users are receiving three free months of Google Fi wireless service

Google Fi is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) which means that it purchases cellular service from companies with full-fledged wireless networks, and sells wireless service to you. This way, Google can offer you a wireless plan for your phone even though it doesn't actually own any LTE or 5G networks. Instead, in the states, Fi uses the networks belonging to T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular (with their permission, of course).







According to a tweet from Esper's Mishaal Rahman, Google has been offering Local Guides up to three free months of Google Fi service. A Local Guide is a person who is willing to share local knowledge and experience on Google Maps. For example, this writer is a Local Guide who has contributed ratings and reviews to places I've visited (sadly, it doesn't appear to have been enough to warrant three free months of Google Fi).





Rahman's tweet included an email sent to a Local Guide that has a heading that reads, "Enjoy Google Fi at no cost for the rest of the year." The rest of the email states, "Thanks to your contributions on Google Maps, you can enjoy Google Fi for the rest of the year, on us. Google Fi is a phone plan from Google without contracts, or hidden fees, and now you can get three months of any Unlimited plan at no cost. Up to a $195 value."





To take advantage of this offer, you must be a complete Fi newbie (a Fi virgin, if you prefer), and you must also port over your number.







Those Local Guides receiving the offer can accept it by pressing the blue Redeem Now button at the bottom of the page. The deadline to accept the offer is October 31st. The credit will be applied when you checkout. At the end of the three months, you can opt-out, exit Google Fi, and return to the carrier you were using before. Or (and this is what Google is hoping for), you'll be so blown away by your experience using Google Fi that you sign up with the MVNO for a plan of your own choosing.





Now if you think that Google is going to offer this deal again, or maybe next year, and you want to become a Local Guide, open the Google Maps app and tap on the "Contribute" tab at the bottom of the screen. Who knows? Maybe next time it will be you receiving an offer for free Google Fi service.

