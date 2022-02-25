 Worried about family and friends in Ukraine? Some U.S. carriers are offering free calls and texts - PhoneArena

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint US Cellular

Worried about family and friends in Ukraine? Some U.S. carriers are offering free calls and texts

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
If you are a Verizon, T-Mobile, or UScellular customer and have family or friends in Ukraine, starting today you can get in touch with them at no cost. Verizon says that it will waive all long-distance fees for calls and texts made to or from Ukraine now through March 10th. This includes wireless business customers and customers using a landline.

Verizon customers in Ukraine will have all roaming charges related to calls and texts waived as well. And if you have an international calling plan with Verizon, calls to Ukraine will not count against your monthly minutes. Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, says, "During these challenging times, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine. Waiving long distance charges for customers calling Ukraine will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and loved ones.”

What if you are a T-Mobile subscriber? In that case, long-distance and international roaming charges will be waived on all calls and SMS messages sent to or received from Ukraine. Not only does this apply to all T-Mobile customers but Sprint subscribers as well will be allowed to communicate for free to the country now under siege from an invasion by Russia.

T-Mobile's prepaid consumer and business customers will also have the same charges waived. Calls made within Ukraine borders to local numbers by roaming T-Mobile subscribers will also have long distance and international roaming charges removed.

The company adds, "We recognize that many T-Mobile customers and their loved ones may be impacted by the events taking place in Ukraine. As this situation evolves and the need for reliable connectivity increases, we are offering support to those who need it."

AT&T is offering its customers free unlimited calling to and from Ukraine. This covers consumer and business accounts and those with a postpaid or prepaid plan. This starts Saturday, February 26th, and runs through March 7th. SMS messages to Ukraine are already included. If you receive a warning about sending messages to the country, AT&T says to ignore it since you will not be charged.

UScellular is allowing its subscribers to make free calls from the U.S. to Ukraine from now through March 31st. International dialing rates will not be added to these outbound calls. These charges will be waived automatically for postpaid subscribers. Prepaid subscribers with a plan that allows international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to ask for credits for applicable calls.

