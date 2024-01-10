Get Bose's premium QuietComfort II earbuds for free with a Razr 2023, Razr+ 2023, or Edge 2023 at Motorola

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, phone manufacturers offered a pair of earphones with their fancy top-tier smartphones. Now, however, if you want to use new headphones with your brand-new smartphone, you have to buy a pair of earbuds separately, which doesn't sound like a really good deal, especially if you want to listen to Taylor Swift's angelic voice with awesome audio quality.

That said, Motorola is currently offering a few of its awesome smartphones bundled with a pair of Bose's top-tier QuietComfort II earbuds, letting you snag new awesome-sounding earphones for free. That's right! If you buy a Razr 2023, Razr+ 2023, or Edge 2023 from Motorola.com now, you'll also receive a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, scoring sweet savings of $299.99 in the process, since these are premium earphones and, as such, pack a hefty price tag. However, we suggest you act fast, since the deal will be available until January 14th or while supplies last.

The Motorola Razr 2023 and Razr+ 2023 are Motorola's latest foldables and deliver great performance. And while not as fancy-looking as its Razr cousins, the Motorola Edge 2023 also packs awesome performance. Moreover, the three phones take beautiful photos, which means you will look great in your selfies.

As for the Bose QuietComfort II, these earbuds are just phenomenal. Being proper premium earphones, the Bose QuietComfort II sound incredible, and you can even tailor them to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app. The earbuds also have top-tier ANC that mutes the whole world and up to 24 hours of battery life with the case.

In short, you are getting top-notch earbuds for free by pulling the trigger on this deal and snatching a Razr 2023, Razr+ 2023, or Edge 2023 from Motorola.com. So, if you are in the market for a new fancy smartphone and want a pair of amazing earphones, tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and snatch a new phone bundled with incredible earphones today!
