Here is how you can get up to six months of free Apple Music
Although not really a Black Friday deal, Apple’s most recent Apple Music promotion is too good to skip. The Cupertino-based company has teamed up with Sony to offer PlayStation 5 owners up to six months of free Apple Music.

Here is how to redeem the offer:

  • Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.
  • Download and open the Apple Music app and follow the on-screen instructions.
  • Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
  • Enjoy up to 6 months of Apple Music at no extra cost.


Thankfully, this promotion runs from November 15, 2023 through November 15, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of the deal. Here are the countries where PlayStation 5 owners can redeem the offer:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

The offer is only available for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple Music. It’s also important to mention that new subscribers will get six months of Apple Music at no extra cost, while qualified returning subscribers will only receive five months.
