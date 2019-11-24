Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android Deals Google Wearables

Smartwatch deal: Fossil Sport gets a huge price cut

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 24, 2019, 11:46 AM
Smartwatch deal: Fossil Sport gets a huge price cut
Looking to pick up a smartwatch on sale for yourself, a friend, family member or boss? For $149 you can grab the Fossil Sport from the online Fossil Store (via Droid-Life). With a 41mm case, the silicone strap options available at this price include Neon, Red and Light Blue. Normally, you'd be paying $275 for this timepiece which means that purchasing one now will save you $126 or 46%.

The wearable was originally launched about a year ago, so while it is a Fossil, it isn't a fossil. Driving the watch is the Snapdragon Wear 3100 which remains Qualcomm's top of the line smartwatch chip for now.  The Fossil Sport runs Google's Wear OS smartwatch and is compatible with both iOS (10+) and Android (6.0+, excluding Go). It is equipped with a heart rate monitor, GPS and even has NFC for Google Pay functionality. Using Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity, notifications will appear on the watch and the battery lasts over 24 hours (48 additional hours in low-power mode). And Fossil says that the Sport is swim-proof and can be submerged to a depth of 50 meters (164 feet) for up to 10 minutes.

The AMOLED display on the Fossil Sport weighs in at 1.2 inches and the timepiece is equipped with 512MB of memory and 4GB of storage. Users can personalize the watch face with their favorite Instagram and Facebook photos. And get this. If you share your email address with Fossil  (the prompt should appear when you visit the Fossil Store for the first time), you'll receive another 10% discount.


Sure, it isn't even Black Friday yet. But it seems that there are still some great deals to be had even before the turkey is carved on Thanksgiving.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$126
Get-the-Fossil-Sport-on-sale-46-percent-off
Smartwatch deal: Fossil Sport gets a huge price cut
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-pixel-3-xl-black-friday-deals-live
Expires in - 1w 1dGoogle kicks off killer Pixel 4, 4 XL, and Pixel 3 XL Black Friday deals
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
-$40
Deal-Samsung-Gear-S3-Frontier-20-percent-off
Grab a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for less than $200 on Amazon
US-Cellular-Black-Friday-deals
Expires in - 6d 11hU.S. Cellular kicks off Black Friday sale: free iPhone 11, Galaxy S10e, save big on Pixel 3
-62%
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-deal-price-discount-trade-in-save-black-friday-2019
Expires in - 6d 20hBlack Friday 2019 deal spotlight: Samsung has a killer Galaxy S10 bargain!

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.