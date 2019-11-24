Smartwatch deal: Fossil Sport gets a huge price cut
Looking to pick up a smartwatch on sale for yourself, a friend, family member or boss? For $149 you can grab the Fossil Sport from the online Fossil Store (via Droid-Life). With a 41mm case, the silicone strap options available at this price include Neon, Red and Light Blue. Normally, you'd be paying $275 for this timepiece which means that purchasing one now will save you $126 or 46%.
The AMOLED display on the Fossil Sport weighs in at 1.2 inches and the timepiece is equipped with 512MB of memory and 4GB of storage. Users can personalize the watch face with their favorite Instagram and Facebook photos. And get this. If you share your email address with Fossil (the prompt should appear when you visit the Fossil Store for the first time), you'll receive another 10% discount.
Sure, it isn't even Black Friday yet. But it seems that there are still some great deals to be had even before the turkey is carved on Thanksgiving.
