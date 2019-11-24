Smartwatch deal: Fossil Sport gets a huge price cut

Looking to pick up a smartwatch on sale for yourself, a friend, family member or boss? For $149 you can grab the Fossil Sport from the online Fossil Store (via Droid-Life ). With a 41mm case, the silicone strap options available at this price include Neon, Red and Light Blue. Normally, you'd be paying $275 for this timepiece which means that purchasing one now will save you $126 or 46%.







The wearable was originally launched about a year ago, so while it is a Fossil, it isn't a fossil. Driving the watch is the Snapdragon Wear 3100 which remains Qualcomm's top of the line smartwatch chip for now. The Fossil Sport runs Google's Wear OS smartwatch and is compatible with both iOS (10+) and Android (6.0+, excluding Go). It is equipped with a heart rate monitor, GPS and even has NFC for Google Pay functionality. Using Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity, notifications will appear on the watch and the battery lasts over 24 hours (48 additional hours in low-power mode). And Fossil says that the Sport is swim-proof and can be submerged to a depth of 50 meters (164 feet) for up to 10 minutes.





The AMOLED display on the Fossil Sport weighs in at 1.2 inches and the timepiece is equipped with 512MB of memory and 4GB of storage. Users can personalize the watch face with their favorite Instagram and Facebook photos. And get this. If you share your email address with Fossil (the prompt should appear when you visit the Fossil Store for the first time), you'll receive another 10% discount.









Sure, it isn't even Black Friday yet. But it seems that there are still some great deals to be had even before the turkey is carved on Thanksgiving.

