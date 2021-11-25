Huge Black Friday sale slashes a whopping 30 percent off many Fossil Gen 6 models

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For what it's worth, the Fossil Gen 6 lineup for one does pack a new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor while naturally being set to receive an official Wear OS 3 update... at some point next year.



That probably doesn't make this stylish collection of Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepieces feel very compelling at a regular price of $299 and up, but if you hurry, you can save no less than 30 percent on your choice of seven different models.



This actual This actual Amazon Black Friday 2021 promotion (rather than one of those early holiday deals we've been telling you all about in recent weeks) is scheduled to expire at the end of the day, which technically makes it a Thanksgiving-only offer.



However you may choose to call it, the killer new deal is completely unprecedented and most likely unbeatable, discounting for the very first time a family of incredibly good-looking and reasonably feature-packed wearable devices unveiled less than three months ago.



At the time of this writing, you can opt for one of four Fossil Gen 6 variants marked down from a $299 MSRP or one of three reduced by 30 percent from a slightly higher $319 list price. Four of those units are specifically designed for men, with a large 44mm case paired with various "masculine" bands, while three come in women-friendly styles, sporting smaller 42mm cases decorated with little crystals all around and more eye-catching straps and bracelets.



In short, there's practically something (affordable) for everyone here, as long as you can learn to live with the inherent compromises of a device powered by outdated software. The hardware is not perfect either, but in terms of the quality/price ratio right now, you're undoubtedly looking at one of this year's In short, there's practically something (affordable) for everyone here, as long as you can learn to live with the inherent compromises of a device powered by outdated software. The hardware is not perfect either, but in terms of the quality/price ratio right now, you're undoubtedly looking at one of this year's top Black Friday smartwatch offers



That's because, in addition to the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset, which brings 30 percent more power to the table compared to its predecessor, the Fossil Gen 6 also has heart rate, blood oxygen, and in-depth sleep tracking going for it, as well as a beautiful AMOLED display, top-notch water resistance, more than 24 hours of battery life, blazing fast charging capabilities, and a built-in speaker and microphone. Not bad for a little over two Benjamins, eh?

