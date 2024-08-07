Forget iPhone 16, Apple stuns the world with insane Q3 results | PA Show E13

Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your support is greatly appreciated!





Apple, somewhat unexpectedly, delivered better-than-expected revenue numbers for its fiscal Q3, which ended on June 29, proving that its glory days may, in fact, still be ahead of it. Overall sales rose 5% to reach the mind-boggling $85.8 billion – a record result for Apple’s fiscal Q3. (Don't be confused by the term "fiscal Q3" – companies' 'fiscal' quarters often don't match calendar quarters.)







