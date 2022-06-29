 For a limited time, Apple Card now offers double cash back at select merchants - PhoneArena
For a limited time, Apple Card now offers double cash back at select merchants

Apple
For a limited time, Apple Card now offers double cash back at select merchants
Many credit cards offer some perks when using them, and Apple's is not an exclusion. If you own an Apple Card, you probably know that you get 2% cash back every time you pay with it through Apple Pay. However, Apple has begun sending some emails to its Card holders, declaring that there is a new promotion they can take advantage of right now.

Through July 31st, if you pay with your Apple Card through Apple Pay at select merchants, you will receive double the cash back you normally get — 4%, instead of the standard 2%. As for the "select merchants," they are: StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, Yeti, J.Crew, Ray-Ban, and Cros.

However, there are some caveats you need to know about regarding the new promotion. You'll need an Apple Cash card to collect your daily cash back. You can set one up in the Wallet & Apple Pay section in the Settings menu on your iPhone or iPad. If you don't have an Apple Cash card, then the accumulated Daily Cash can only be applied as a credit to your statement balance.

Furthermore, you should know that Apple's new Apple Card offer is valid until you reach a total maximum spend of $3,000 per person. Also, it excludes purchases of gift cards from StubHub, J.Crew, Fandango, Crocs, and Petco. And Yeti's product shipments are restricted to the 50 United States and D.C.
