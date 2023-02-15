Folding iPhone may sport touch sensitive edges, no home button

Electronic Devices With Display And Touch Sensor Structures"

"Buttons and other input devices may be used to gather input from a user, but this type of input device may not be as convenient and versatile as a touch sensor,"

"Displays are sometimes not visible from certain directions and may be smaller than desired."









"The front wall and portions of the sidewalls may be formed from a glass layer or other transparent member," continues the patent. "A touch sensor layer and display layer may extend under the front and sidewall portions of the glass layer... [a] touch sensor layer may also extend under the opposing rear wall."



Touch sensitive edges might replace physical buttons

Rumors about buttonless and

Rumors about buttonless and portless iPhones have been around for years, and this patent may bring them closer to reality. Whether or not it's a good thing, time will probably tell. There are some use cases for touch sensitive edges, and gaming phones incorporate small portions of the frame for that purpose (capacitive triggers and so on).





