Flip Stories: TikTok comes up with another way of getting even more of your attention
We're always exploring new ways to equip creators, artists, and brands with tools to share exciting moments and dynamic content with engaged fan communities on TikTok. With Flip Story, we're excited to offer another format for self-expression and connection, expanding the ways stories can be created and shared on TikTok.
– TikTok Newsroom, October 2024
Yeah, I bet you do, TikTok… I bet you do always explore.
The ways TikTok users can share their creativity expands across a variety of formats, from multi-part Playlists to Stitches to LIVE videos. Now, to better share and connect, TikTok is introducing Flip Story – a new feature that "allows creators to add a second side to every story" that can be unlocked "with a flip".
The TikTok team claims that the new Flip Story feature unlocks new ways for creators to connect and engage with their followers. From before-and-after transformations to exclusive announcements and sneak peeks, Flip Story brings an element of excitement and surprise to TikTok storytelling.
How it works
To upload a Flip Story, tap the "+" button to access the Create page and toggle to Story, or select the "+" button on your Profile photo. You'll see the option to add a Flip Story, which requires creators to upload two sides to their Story.
You can capture content for Flip Stories directly from the Create page or upload images from your device. Only images are supported for Flip Stories.
To view a Flip Story, tap and hold the "Hold to Flip" button to reveal hidden content, which will appear for a few seconds. Creators will also have access to a distinct list of viewers who flipped to see the second side. As with regular TikTok Stories, all content shared in Flip Stories will undergo the same moderation process.
For example, singer Billie Eilish surprised fans this week with a Flip Story that revealed a before-and-after look at the build up to her tour. Artists like Billie can now use Flip Stories to connect with fans and surprise them with content drops that can only be unlocked on TikTok.
