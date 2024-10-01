Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Flip Stories: TikTok comes up with another way of getting even more of your attention

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone showing the TikTok app and its new Flip Stories feature on a green background.
We're always exploring new ways to equip creators, artists, and brands with tools to share exciting moments and dynamic content with engaged fan communities on TikTok. With Flip Story, we're excited to offer another format for self-expression and connection, expanding the ways stories can be created and shared on TikTok.

– TikTok Newsroom, October 2024

Yeah, I bet you do, TikTok… I bet you do always explore.

The ways TikTok users can share their creativity expands across a variety of formats, from multi-part Playlists to Stitches to LIVE videos. Now, to better share and connect, TikTok is introducing Flip Story – a new feature that "allows creators to add a second side to every story" that can be unlocked "with a flip".

The TikTok team claims that the new Flip Story feature unlocks new ways for creators to connect and engage with their followers. From before-and-after transformations to exclusive announcements and sneak peeks, Flip Story brings an element of excitement and surprise to TikTok storytelling.

How it works


To upload a Flip Story, tap the "+" button to access the Create page and toggle to Story, or select the "+" button on your Profile photo. You'll see the option to add a Flip Story, which requires creators to upload two sides to their Story.

You can capture content for Flip Stories directly from the Create page or upload images from your device. Only images are supported for Flip Stories.

To view a Flip Story, tap and hold the "Hold to Flip" button to reveal hidden content, which will appear for a few seconds. Creators will also have access to a distinct list of viewers who flipped to see the second side. As with regular TikTok Stories, all content shared in Flip Stories will undergo the same moderation process.

For example, singer Billie Eilish surprised fans this week with a Flip Story that revealed a before-and-after look at the build up to her tour. Artists like Billie can now use Flip Stories to connect with fans and surprise them with content drops that can only be unlocked on TikTok.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless