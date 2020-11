Apple is offering five free months of a key service for first time users

If you have the Shazam music discovery app on your iPhone or iPad, updating the app reveals a promotion that will give first time Apple Music users five free months of the music streaming service. The first step is to install the Shazam app if you don't have it already. This can be done through the App Store . Identify a song using the Shazam app and you'll receive a link that will allow first time Apple Music users to claim those five free months.













As with the Apple News+ three month trial, you can cancel the Apple Music five month trial at anytime.