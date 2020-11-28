Apple is offering five free months of a key service for first time users
If you have the Shazam music discovery app on your iPhone or iPad, updating the app reveals a promotion that will give first time Apple Music users five free months of the music streaming service. The first step is to install the Shazam app if you don't have it already. This can be done through the App Store. Identify a song using the Shazam app and you'll receive a link that will allow first time Apple Music users to claim those five free months.
The offer to sign up for a five month Apple Music trial runs through Jan. 17, 2021, and it is available to new Apple Music subscribers in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. If you're wondering why Apple is offering the five month Apple Music trial via Shazam of all apps, it's because the tech giant purchased the music discovery app in 2017 for an estimated $400 million. Earlier this month, Apple disseminated iOS 14.2 which included a feature allowing Shazam to be added to the iPhone Control panel. This allows you to discover the name of a song and the artist with only one tap.
As with the Apple News+ three month trial, you can cancel the Apple Music five month trial at anytime.