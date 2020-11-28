iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
Get the best Black Friday deals on mobile tech here!
iOS Apple Apps Music

Apple is offering five free months of a key service for first time users

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 28, 2020, 1:18 AM
Apple is offering five free months of a key service for first time users
If you have the Shazam music discovery app on your iPhone or iPad, updating the app reveals a promotion that will give first time Apple Music users five free months of the music streaming service. The first step is to install the Shazam app if you don't have it already. This can be done through the App Store. Identify a song using the Shazam app and you'll receive a link that will allow first time Apple Music users to claim those five free months.

Once you've consumed the five free months, you will start getting billed $9.99 a month for an Apple Music subscription. Without this promotion, Apple allows new Music subscribers to have a three month trial before shelling out real cash for a subscription. Just the other day, we told you that Apple had expanded the free trial for new Apple News+ users to three months from one month. You have only until this Monday to take advantage of this offer. Just go to this website to grab your three free months of Apple News+.

The offer to sign up for a five month Apple Music trial runs through Jan. 17, 2021, and it is available to new Apple Music subscribers in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. If you're wondering why Apple is offering the five month Apple Music trial via Shazam of all apps, it's because the tech giant purchased the music discovery app in 2017 for an estimated $400 million. Earlier this month, Apple disseminated iOS 14.2 which included a feature allowing Shazam to be added to the iPhone Control panel. This allows you to discover the name of a song and the artist with only one tap.

As with the Apple News+ three month trial, you can cancel the Apple Music five month trial at anytime.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: top offers available right now
Popular stories
Samsung has a cool surprise in store for the upcoming Galaxy S21 launch event
Popular stories
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Popular stories
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless