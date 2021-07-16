FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them

FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them0
FitnessView gives you the option to examine in detail your health and fitness data on iPhone and Apple Watch
The new app takes data from Apple's Heath app and the Apple Watch. It takes into consideration stats such as active calories, stand hours, calories, workout time, and heart rate. At first launch of the app, you are greeted with a breakdown of your data, details on the day's goals and Activity Rings, and your recent workouts.
The Settings tab of the app allows you to configure goals for every stat, for example steps, calories, caffeine, and others.
The Stats tab of the app gives you the option to view details of each of your tracked metrics for the last day, week, month, and year. Tapping on each metric gives you averages, trends, and insights from the app.
The Workouts tab shows recent Apple Health workouts, accompanied by detailed heart rate data through warmup, fat butn, cardio, and peak stages of the workout.
The FitnessView app also has home screen widgets for your iPhone and Apple Watch complications for your watch face, making it easy to visualize your Activity and Health data. You can configure custom widgets for metrics and goals as well.
Subscriptions offered for purchase in-app are monthly, yearly, and lifetime ones, respevtively for $1.49 per month, $9.99 per yer, $14.99 for lifetime access.