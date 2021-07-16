Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

iOS Apple Apps Wearables

FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them

Iskra Petrova
By
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
Funn Media has now launched a new fitness app for iPhone and Apple Watch, reports 9to5Mac. The new app helps you visualize your fitness and health data in a new way. The app's developers, Funn Media, are responsible for loads of popular apps for iPhone and Apple Watch, such as WaterMinder, HabitMinder, and Calory.

FitnessView gives you the option to examine in detail your health and fitness data on iPhone and Apple Watch


The new app takes data from Apple's Heath app and the Apple Watch. It takes into consideration stats such as active calories, stand hours, calories, workout time, and heart rate. At first launch of the app, you are greeted with a breakdown of your data, details on the day's goals and Activity Rings, and your recent workouts.

The Settings tab of the app allows you to configure goals for every stat, for example steps, calories, caffeine, and others.


The Stats tab of the app gives you the option to view details of each of your tracked metrics for the last day, week, month, and year. Tapping on each metric gives you averages, trends, and insights from the app.

The Workouts tab shows recent Apple Health workouts, accompanied by detailed heart rate data through warmup, fat butn, cardio, and peak stages of the workout.

The FitnessView app also has home screen widgets for your iPhone and Apple Watch complications for your watch face, making it easy to visualize your Activity and Health data. You can configure custom widgets for metrics and goals as well.

Download the FitnessView app from the App Store for free.

Subscriptions offered for purchase in-app are monthly, yearly, and lifetime ones, respevtively for $1.49 per month, $9.99 per yer, $14.99 for lifetime access.

