FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them

FitnessView gives you the option to examine in detail your health and fitness data on iPhone and Apple Watch

The Settings tab of the app allows you to configure goals for every stat, for example steps, calories, caffeine, and others.







The FitnessView app also has home screen widgets for your iPhone and Apple Watch complications for your watch face, making it easy to visualize your Activity and Health data. You can configure custom widgets for metrics and goals as well.





